Minister Dean Macpherson addresses Metals and Engineering Industries Ministerial Conference in Johannesburg, 17 Sept

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will tomorrow afternoon, Tuesday, 17 September, address the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa’s (SEIFSA) Metals and Engineering Industries Ministerial Conference at Emperors Palace, in Johannesburg.

The Minister will be addressing delegates under the theme “Infrastructure, Investment, and Industrialisation: Opportunities for the Metals and Engineering Sector, Stimulating Demand and Contributing to Growth” where he will be unpacking the work he has done to use public assets for public good, and turn South Africa into a construction site.

Shortly after the Minister was appointed as Public Works and Infrastructure Minister two months ago, the Minister vowed to ignite infrastructure investment in the country to help drive sustained economic growth which will create thousands of new jobs to improve the lives of all South Africans.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Time: 13:30

Venue: Emperors Palace, 64 Jones Rd, Kempton Park, Johannesburg, 1620 Google Maps link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/2D7na9TWdTo6Aoro7

Media Enquiries:

James de Villiers

Ministry of Public Works & Infrastructure Spokesperson

Cell: 082 766 0276

