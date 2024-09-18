Global Boronate Affinity Tests Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Boronate Affinity Tests Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Boronate Affinity Tests Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The boronate affinity tests market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.15 billion in 2023 to $3.47 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased research and development, a rising incidence of chronic diseases, a growing biotechnology industry, growing government and academic research funding, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and increased availability of advanced equipment.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Boronate Affinity Tests Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The boronate affinity tests market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing adoption in clinical diagnostics, rising awareness and education, expansion into emerging markets, strategic collaborations and partnerships, increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders, and a growing focus on early disease detection.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Boronate Affinity Tests Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=18266&type=smp

Growth Driver of The Boronate Affinity Tests Market

The increasing diabetic population is expected to propel the growth of the boronate affinity tests market going forward. Diabetes is a chronic medical condition characterized by high blood glucose levels due to the body's inability to produce or effectively use insulin. The diabetes cases are rising due to poor diet, especially high consumption of processed foods and sugary drinks, and sedentary lifestyles characterized by minimal physical activity. Moreover, the aging population and family history of diabetes increase the risk, indicating a genetic predisposition. Boronate affinity tests are used in diabetes management to accurately measure glycated proteins, providing a reliable indicator of long-term blood glucose control.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/boronate-affinity-tests-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Boronate Affinity Tests Market Growth?

Key players in the boronate affinity tests market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Merck KGaA, Tosoh Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Alere Inc, Green Cross Holdings Corp., Bio-Techne Corporation, ARKRAY Inc, EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, HemoCue AB, Trinity Biotech, SeraCare Life Sciences Inc, Medix Biochemica, PTS Diagnostics, Biosynth, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, A Menarini Diagnostics Srl, Diazyme Laboratories Inc, Bioventix PLC, GenWay Biotech Inc, Diatheva, OSANG Healthcare Co Ltd, Cypress Diagnostics, Goldsite Diagnostics Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Boronate Affinity Tests Market Share Analysis?

In December 2023, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., a China-based medical technology provider, acquired a 75% stake in DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition aims to boost Mindray's global position in the In vitro diagnostics (IVD) sector by utilizing DiaSys's established supply chains and clinical chemistry expertise. DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH is a Germany-based diagnostic system manufacturer offering HbA1c analyzers tests that uses boronate affinity chromatography.

How Is The Global Boronate Affinity Tests Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Test Kits, Instruments, Consumables

2) By Technology: Fluorescence Based Tests, Colorimetric Assays, Electrochemical Methods

3) By Indication: Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes

4) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostics Laboratories, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Boronate Affinity Tests Market

North America was the largest region in the boronate affinity tests market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the boronate affinity tests market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Boronate Affinity Tests Market Definition

Boronate affinity tests are used to study the interactions between boron-containing compounds and molecules with diol or other cis-diol functional groups. These tests leverage the unique ability of boronate esters to form reversible covalent bonds with diol groups, which is useful for various applications such as protein and carbohydrate analysis and drug development.

