netnumber Dynamic DNO Services Support Urgent New FCC Report and Order Requirements for Call and Text Blocking

netnumber’s New Real-Time, Dynamic DNO Service Helps Providers Remain Compliant and Defend Against Fraud with Added Cost Efficiencies

Number Check Dynamic DNO goes well beyond the FCC’s requirements for reasonable DNO sources, offering key benefits that keep providers ahead of evolving compliance needs.” — Steve Legge, CEO and President of netnumber

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- netnumber, a global leader in Number Intelligence as a Service (NIaaS) solutions, today announces the launch of Number Check Dynamic DNO , a powerful new service delivering real-time and up-to-date phone number validation data in North America that will help providers better fight fraud and meet the newly expanded Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Report and Order This critical update, announced September 5th, expands service providers’ call blocking and Do-Not-Originate (DNO) requirements, underscoring the important role of careful number vetting and validation for service providers seeking to combat voice and messaging fraud. As an industry leader in delivering phone number intelligence data, netnumber has assessed the key findings and requirements found within the FCC’s fact sheet and offers its Number Check Dynamic DNO as a highly effective and cost-efficient solution.netnumber’s new Dynamic DNO Servicesnetnumber’s new Number Check Dynamic DNO service is an expansion of its robust Number Check solution, a dynamic tool enabling enterprises and service providers to quickly and effectively assess the likelihood of a phone number anywhere in the world being valid or invalid, thereby boosting phone number verification processes. The new Number Check Dynamic DNO service expands on this offering, now including dynamic DNO data elements that align with the FCC’s requirements.With a simple, API-based implementation, Number Check Dynamic DNO allows for telephone numbers to be checked in real time with very low latency, in contrast with list-based DNO services that often lack updates for days or weeks.“Remaining aligned with FCC requirements is crucial for both service providers’ business viability and customer protection. Number Check Dynamic DNO goes well beyond the FCC’s requirements for reasonable DNO sources, offering key benefits that keep providers ahead of evolving compliance needs,” states Steve Legge, CEO and President of netnumber. “We also understand that when new regulations come along, service providers often expect their costs to go up. So, we designed Number Check Dynamic DNO as a robust and cost-conscious solution to fulfill these obligations with minimal budgetary disruption.”netnumber’s comprehensive data sets, DNO number information and sophisticated logic enables granular number verification that tightly aligns with the customer use case and traffic type, making it an ideal fit for addressing telecom fraud methods, securing messaging and voice transmission from origination to termination.New FCC RequirementsThe FCC’s new Report and Order expands the duties of service providers to protect global customers against unwanted and fraudulent communications. As part of new regulations, this Report and Order — among other requirements — would:- Require all voice service providers in a call path, rather than only gateway providers, to block calls based on a reasonable do-not-originate list, which may include unused, unallocated, or invalid numbers- Ensure terminating and non-gateway intermediate providers must block illegal voice traffic following Commission notification of such traffic- Require callers to be informed when and why their calls are blocked based on reasonable analytics- Demand that originating mobile wireless providers block texts from a particular source following Commission notification of illegal texts- Require mobile wireless providers to only offer email-to-text services, a source of illegal texts, on an opt-in basisIn announcing the new requirements, the FCC reiterated the importance of DNO and added clarity on the use of DNO lists. The FCC noted that it does not mandate a specific DNO list, rather allowing providers to use any DNO list so long as the list is reasonable. Similarly, the FCC did not change the scope of numbers that may be included on a reasonable DNO list. In addition, the new requirements give providers flexibility to adapt or customize their DNO list based on their customer base, traffic profile, and other reasonable considerations.Failure to remain compliant with these new protocols would allow the Enforcement Bureau to block all traffic from that provider. With this in mind, service providers must be ready to adopt affirmative, effective measures with phone number intelligence data services. netnumber’s new service - Number Check Dynamic DNO - enables providers to do just that, delivering real-time and up-to-date data in North America and around the globe.To learn more about Number Check, click here for service details and a downloadable data sheet.# # #About netnumber:netnumber is the world-leading provider of phone number intelligence data, recognized in Inc. magazine’s prestigious Power Partner Awards in the Communications Platform category. At the forefront of telecommunications for over two decades, the company delivers market-leading real-time number data and routing solutions to Enterprises as well as Messaging and Communication Service Providers, powering communication networks globally, strengthening security and combating fraud. By integrating its comprehensive collection of global number databases, netnumber Services Registry, and other data sets, netnumber provides an unparalleled range of solutions that underpin number portability, routing and billing of voice and data services.To learn more about netnumber, visit netnumber.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, X or Facebook.Media Contact for netnumberJaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)jsa_netnumber@jsa.net

