Animal Feed Minerals Market Set to Grow at 3.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, Reaching USD 6.1 Billion | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The increase in the global consumption of meat and fish drives the animal feed mineral industry due to global population increase and increased disposal income, particularly in South Asia and the Asia Pacific region.

NEWARK, DEL, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global animal feed minerals market is projected to witness steady growth from 2024 to 2034, reaching a market value of USD 6.1 billion by 2034, up from USD 4.4 billion in 2024. This growth corresponds to a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period, driven by the rising demand for nutrient-dense feed supplements to enhance animal health and productivity.



Minerals play a critical role in animal feed, providing essential nutrients for growth, reproduction, and immunity. The growing emphasis on animal nutrition, particularly in poultry, swine, and cattle farming, has significantly fueled demand for mineral-enriched feed. Livestock farmers are increasingly focusing on high-quality minerals to meet dietary requirements and optimize livestock health.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the Animal Feed Minerals Market, attributed to its expanding livestock industry, particularly in countries like China and India. This region's rapidly growing population and increasing meat consumption are contributing to the higher adoption of feed minerals.

In terms of the competitive landscape, the market sees participation from global giants, as well as regional players, with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and efficient delivery of feed minerals. These companies are engaged in strategic partnerships and product launches to cater to the evolving market needs.

Drivers and Opportunities:

The Animal Feed Minerals Market is primarily driven by the increased awareness regarding livestock health, leading to the adoption of advanced feed solutions. The rising demand for high-quality meat and dairy products has further intensified the focus on mineral supplementation, particularly in intensive livestock farming practices.

Furthermore, the market presents significant opportunities with advancements in precision nutrition and feed formulation technologies. Sustainable and eco-friendly solutions in feed mineral production are also gaining traction, addressing concerns regarding environmental impact and animal welfare.

Government initiatives promoting safe and quality animal feed practices, particularly in developing economies, are expected to create new avenues for market expansion.

“Rising disposal income, increasing consumer demand for high-quality dairy products and sustainable farming practices. Growing the global consumption of meat and fish drives the animal feed mineral industry”, - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Key takeaways from the Animal Feed Minerals market study:

The Animal Feed Minerals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2024-2034)

The United States Animal Feed Minerals market is expected to grow by 24.5% to reach a market share during the forecast period

Based on the mineral type, the Zinc segment is expected to dominate the Animal Feed Minerals market industry with a 34.5% market share in 2024 however



Component Insights:

In the Animal Feed Minerals Market, macro minerals such as calcium and phosphorus constitute a significant share, driven by their essential role in skeletal development and metabolic processes. Micro minerals, including zinc, copper, and manganese, are also gaining importance for their ability to boost immunity and promote animal growth.

Manufacturers are focusing on delivering bioavailable mineral formulations that are easily absorbed by livestock, ensuring optimal benefits. Innovations in chelated and organic minerals are gaining attention for their superior efficiency compared to inorganic minerals.

Who is the Biggest Vendor of Animal Feed Minerals Market in the World?

Cargill, Incorporated is the largest player in the global Animal Feed Minerals Market. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainable animal nutrition, Cargill leads the market in terms of production capacity, geographical presence, and product range.

Animal Feed Minerals: Report Scope

Parameter Details Base Year for Estimation 2023 Historical Data 2018 – 2023 Forecast Period 2024 – 2034 Market Size in 2024 USD 4.4 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 6.1 Billion CAGR (2024-2034) 3.9% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities:

Key growth drivers include the increasing demand for protein-rich diets, rising awareness about livestock health, and the need to improve feed efficiency. Emerging trends in the market include the adoption of organic and chelated minerals, which provide enhanced bioavailability and reduced environmental impact.

Moreover, the growing demand for customized mineral blends based on specific livestock requirements is creating opportunities for product differentiation. Innovations in precision feeding technologies also present promising growth avenues, enabling farmers to optimize feed mineral intake and reduce waste.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

Major players in the Animal Feed Minerals Market include:

Yara International (Bolifor®)

Phibro Animal Health

Zinpro Corp.

Royal DSM NV

Pancosma SA

Nutrco NV

Novus International Inc.

Mercer Milling Co. Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Tanke International Group

Biochem

ADM

Alltech Inc.

Kemin Industries Inc.

These companies are at the forefront of developing innovative, sustainable, and cost-effective solutions to meet the growing global demand for animal feed minerals.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing demand for high-quality animal products : The rising demand for meat and dairy products has fueled the need for nutrient-rich feed.

: The rising demand for meat and dairy products has fueled the need for nutrient-rich feed. Growing awareness of animal nutrition : Livestock farmers are becoming more conscious of the benefits of mineral supplementation, enhancing overall animal health and productivity.

: Livestock farmers are becoming more conscious of the benefits of mineral supplementation, enhancing overall animal health and productivity. Technological advancements : Innovation in feed formulations, precision nutrition, and bioavailability of minerals are pushing the market forward.

: Innovation in feed formulations, precision nutrition, and bioavailability of minerals are pushing the market forward. Government support: Policies promoting safe and sustainable animal farming practices are creating favorable conditions for market growth.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Mineral Type:

By Size, the segment has been categorized into Magnesium, Calcium, Phosphorus, Iron, Zinc, and Others (Copper, Potassium, etc.)

By Animal:

Different Animal types Dairy Animals (Goat, Buffalo, Cow, etc.), Poultry, and Swine, Aquaculture, Equine and Others (pets, small animals)

By Form:

Different Forms included Dry and Liquid

By Sales Channel:

Different sales channels which included Direct Sales, Indirect Sales, Modern Trade, Animal Feed Stores, Veterinary Clinics, and Online Retailers

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa

Translate in German --

Der globale Markt für Futtermineralien wird voraussichtlich von 2024 bis 2034 stetig wachsen und von 4,4 Milliarden USD im Jahr 2024 auf 6,1 Milliarden USD im Jahr 2034 einen Marktwert erreichen. Dieses Wachstum entspricht einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 3,9 % im Prognosezeitraum und ist auf die steigende Nachfrage nach nährstoffreichen Futterergänzungsmitteln zur Verbesserung der Gesundheit und Produktivität der Tiere zurückzuführen.

Mineralien spielen in Tierfutter eine entscheidende Rolle, da sie wichtige Nährstoffe für Wachstum, Fortpflanzung und Immunität liefern. Die wachsende Bedeutung der Tierernährung, insbesondere in der Geflügel-, Schweine- und Rinderzucht, hat die Nachfrage nach mineralstoffangereichertem Futter erheblich angekurbelt. Viehzüchter konzentrieren sich zunehmend auf hochwertige Mineralien, um den Ernährungsbedarf zu decken und die Gesundheit ihrer Tiere zu optimieren.

Auf regionaler Ebene wird erwartet, dass der asiatisch-pazifische Raum den Markt für Futtermineralien dominieren wird, was auf die wachsende Viehwirtschaft zurückzuführen ist, insbesondere in Ländern wie China und Indien. Die schnell wachsende Bevölkerung dieser Region und der steigende Fleischkonsum tragen zu einer stärkeren Nutzung von Futtermineralien bei.

Was die Wettbewerbslandschaft betrifft, so sind sowohl globale Giganten als auch regionale Akteure am Markt vertreten, deren Schwerpunkt auf Innovation, Nachhaltigkeit und effizienter Lieferung von Futtermineralien liegt. Diese Unternehmen sind an strategischen Partnerschaften und Produktanläufen beteiligt, um den sich entwickelnden Marktanforderungen gerecht zu werden.

Treiber und Chancen:

Der Markt für Mineralstoffe für Tierfutter wird vor allem durch das gestiegene Bewusstsein für die Gesundheit von Nutztieren angetrieben, was zur Einführung moderner Futterlösungen führt. Die steigende Nachfrage nach hochwertigen Fleisch- und Milchprodukten hat den Fokus auf Mineralstoffzusätze weiter verstärkt, insbesondere in der intensiven Viehzucht.

Darüber hinaus bietet der Markt erhebliche Chancen durch Fortschritte in der Präzisionsernährung und Futterformulierungstechnologien. Auch nachhaltige und umweltfreundliche Lösungen in der Futtermineralproduktion gewinnen an Bedeutung und berücksichtigen Bedenken hinsichtlich Umweltauswirkungen und Tierschutz.

Von staatlichen Initiativen zur Förderung sicherer und qualitativ hochwertiger Tierfutterpraktiken, insbesondere in Entwicklungsländern, wird erwartet, dass sie neue Möglichkeiten zur Marktexpansion eröffnen.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie zu Mineralien für Tierfutter:

Der Markt für Futtermineralien wird im Prognosezeitraum (2024–2034) voraussichtlich mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 3,9 % wachsen.

Der US-Markt für Futtermineralien wird voraussichtlich um 24,5 % wachsen und im Prognosezeitraum einen Marktanteil erreichen

Basierend auf der Mineralart wird erwartet, dass das Zinksegment den Markt für Futtermineralien mit einem Marktanteil von 34,5 % im Jahr 2024 dominieren wird.



„Steigendes verfügbares Einkommen, steigende Verbrauchernachfrage nach hochwertigen Milchprodukten und nachhaltigen landwirtschaftlichen Praktiken. Der weltweite Anstieg des Fleisch- und Fischkonsums treibt die Mineralfutterindustrie an“ , sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner bei Future Market Insights.

Einblicke in die Komponenten:

Auf dem Markt für Futtermineralien haben Makromineralien wie Kalzium und Phosphor einen erheblichen Anteil, da sie eine wichtige Rolle bei der Skelettentwicklung und Stoffwechselprozessen spielen. Mikromineralien wie Zink, Kupfer und Mangan gewinnen aufgrund ihrer Fähigkeit, das Immunsystem zu stärken und das Wachstum der Tiere zu fördern, ebenfalls an Bedeutung.

Die Hersteller konzentrieren sich auf die Bereitstellung bioverfügbarer Mineralformulierungen , die vom Vieh leicht aufgenommen werden können und so optimale Vorteile gewährleisten. Innovationen bei chelatierten und organischen Mineralien gewinnen aufgrund ihrer höheren Wirksamkeit im Vergleich zu anorganischen Mineralien an Aufmerksamkeit.

Wer ist der weltweit größte Anbieter von Mineralien für Tierfutter?

Cargill, Incorporated ist der größte Akteur auf dem globalen Markt für Mineralstoffe für Tierfutter. Mit einem starken Fokus auf Innovation und nachhaltige Tierernährung ist Cargill Marktführer in Bezug auf Produktionskapazität, geografische Präsenz und Produktpalette.

Wichtigste Marktfaktoren für Wachstum, Trends und Chancen:

Zu den wichtigsten Wachstumstreibern zählen die steigende Nachfrage nach proteinreicher Nahrung, das wachsende Bewusstsein für die Gesundheit von Nutztieren und die Notwendigkeit, die Futtereffizienz zu verbessern. Zu den neuen Trends auf dem Markt gehört die Einführung organischer und chelatierter Mineralien , die eine verbesserte Bioverfügbarkeit und geringere Umweltbelastung bieten.

Darüber hinaus schafft die steigende Nachfrage nach maßgeschneiderten Mineralmischungen, die auf die speziellen Bedürfnisse der Nutztiere abgestimmt sind, Möglichkeiten zur Produktdifferenzierung. Innovationen im Bereich der Präzisionsfütterungstechnologien bieten ebenfalls vielversprechende Wachstumschancen, da sie es Landwirten ermöglichen, die Mineralstoffaufnahme im Futter zu optimieren und Abfälle zu reduzieren.

Wachstumstreiber:

Steigende Nachfrage nach hochwertigen tierischen Produkten : Die steigende Nachfrage nach Fleisch und Milchprodukten hat den Bedarf an nährstoffreichen Futtermitteln erhöht.

: Die steigende Nachfrage nach Fleisch und Milchprodukten hat den Bedarf an nährstoffreichen Futtermitteln erhöht. Wachsendes Bewusstsein für Tierernährung : Viehzüchter werden sich der Vorteile einer Mineralstoffergänzung immer bewusster, die die allgemeine Gesundheit und Produktivität ihrer Tiere verbessert.

: Viehzüchter werden sich der Vorteile einer Mineralstoffergänzung immer bewusster, die die allgemeine Gesundheit und Produktivität ihrer Tiere verbessert. Technologischer Fortschritt : Innovationen bei Futterformulierungen, präziser Ernährung und der Bioverfügbarkeit von Mineralien treiben den Markt voran.

: Innovationen bei Futterformulierungen, präziser Ernährung und der Bioverfügbarkeit von Mineralien treiben den Markt voran. Staatliche Unterstützung : Richtlinien zur Förderung sicherer und nachhaltiger Tierhaltungspraktiken schaffen günstige Bedingungen für das Marktwachstum.

Wichtige Segmente des Marktberichts

Nach Mineralart:

Nach Größe wurde das Segment in Magnesium, Kalzium, Phosphor, Eisen, Zink und Sonstiges (Kupfer, Kalium usw.) kategorisiert.

Nach Tier:

Verschiedene Tierarten: Milchtiere (Ziegen, Büffel, Kühe usw.), Geflügel und Schweine, Aquakulturtiere, Pferde und andere (Haustiere, Kleintiere)

Nach Formular:

Verschiedene Formen, einschließlich trocken und flüssig

Nach Vertriebskanal:

Verschiedene Vertriebskanäle, darunter Direktvertrieb, indirekter Vertrieb, moderner Handel, Tierfuttergeschäfte, Tierkliniken und Online-Händler

Nach Region:

Branchenanalysen wurden in Schlüsselländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Europas, Ostasiens, Südasiens, Ozeaniens sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas durchgeführt

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

