Whole Foods & Austin Alliance Group Join Forces for Exciting Pilot Program

Lisa Blanton - the founder of Austin Alliance Group, CEO, Business & HR Advisor

Discover how Whole Foods is transforming its hiring process & leadership strategies with AAG’s PXT Select™ and CheckPoint 360°. See what they’re doing together.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whole Foods Market is teaming up with Austin Alliance Group (AAG) to take a fresh approach to how they manage talent. Together, they're kicking off a pilot program using AAG’s PXT Select ™ Assessment and CheckPoint 360 ° tools to refine how Whole Foods hires and supports its leaders.A senior executive in the Team Member Services Department at Whole Foods said, “Whole Foods Market has started a pilot program that will help collect insights and data, validate those in partnership, and use that to inform a future business case for expanding the use of PXT Suite of Solutions to a larger group.”Whole Foods is known for its commitment to quality, and this partnership with AAG ensures that every team member not only fits the position but also thrives within the company. By focusing on building strong, dedicated teams, Whole Foods continues to reflect its core values through its people.***WHAT'S SPECIAL ABOUT THE PXT SUITE OF SOLUTIONS?Many companies face the challenge of finding candidates who not only have the right skills but also fit in well with the team. And once they’re hired, keeping them motivated and engaged is just as important, especially when it comes to long-term success.PXT Select™ assessment solutions are designed to help organizations make smarter hiring decisions by providing data on candidates’ cognitive abilities, behavioral traits, and interests.***PXT SELECT™ ASSESSMENTThis isn’t your average hiring tool. It taps into candidates’ cognitive ability, behavioral traits, and interests to find the best match for the job and the company’s culture.For Whole Foods, it means more than just hiring someone who can “do the job”—PXT Select™ provides actionable data to help find talent that will flourish in their unique environment. It can compare multiple candidates to speed up the interview process and the selection process, saving Whole Foods time and money.***CHECKPOINT 360°AAG is also using PXT’s powerful CheckPoint 360° tool in the pilot to increase employee engagement and build a better employee performance model.CheckPoint 360° gathers feedback from colleagues, supervisors, and team members to give leaders a well-rounded view of their strengths and areas for improvement. This feedback helps Whole Foods’ leaders get the support they need to guide their teams more effectively.This pilot is just the beginning. Their goal is to create a more engaged, motivated, and aligned workforce across the entire Whole Foods empire.***WHY IT MATTERSThis partnership between Whole Foods and AAG is an investment in their people. Whole Foods is taking an important step to support their teams and position them for success. For AAG, it’s a chance to demonstrate how their solutions can make a real difference in a growing, dynamic company.As the pilot program continues, both companies will be closely monitoring how these tools can benefit Whole Foods on a larger scale, with the ultimate goal of fostering a work environment where every team member feels valued and supported.***ABOUT AUSTIN ALLIANCE GROUPAustin Alliance Group, www.austinalliancegroup.com , is an HR consulting firm focused on helping businesses create motivated, cohesive teams. They specialize in team building, fractional HR services, and talent development , with a passion for seeing businesses and their people grow together.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.