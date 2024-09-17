Earvin 'Magic' Johnson Invests in Johnson Energy Storage to Power the Future of Clean Energy

Earvin 'Magic' Johnson and Dr. Lonnie Johnson meet at Magic Johnson Enterprises

NBA Legend Joins Forces with Leading Battery Innovator to Revolutionize Energy Storage

Dr. Johnson's visionary work aligns with my commitment to invest in opportunities that have a lasting, positive impact on our communities and across the world.” — Earvin “Magic” Johnson

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Johnson Energy Storage (JES) is proud to announce that Earvin “Magic” Johnson, NBA Hall of Famer and Chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises , has made a strategic investment in the company’s recent Series A funding round. This investment highlights Johnson’s commitment to driving innovation, supporting transformative technologies, and bettering our communities.Johnson Energy Storage, founded by renowned inventor Dr. Lonnie Johnson, is a leader in advanced battery technology that focuses on the development of all-solid-state batteries. These batteries promise significant advantages over traditional lithium-ion batteries, including greater safety, higher energy density, and lower manufacturing costs. The company’s proprietary glass electrolyte technology represents a major leap forward in energy storage solutions, particularly for electric vehicles, energy utilities, and consumer electronics.“It’s an honor to have Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson join us in our mission to revolutionize energy storage,” said Dr. Lonnie Johnson, Founder of Johnson Energy Storage. “His dedication to uplifting communities and investing in innovative technology aligns perfectly with JES’ vision. Together, we’re advancing clean energy solutions and creating a lasting impact that will benefit future generations. This partnership is an exciting step forward in our journey to change the world through innovation and sustainability.”Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s investment will accelerate the commercialization of JES’s groundbreaking battery technology, helping to bring safer, more efficient energy storage solutions to market.“I am excited to partner with Johnson Energy Storage to help bring their all-solid-state battery to market,” said Earvin “Magic” Johnson. “Dr. Lonnie Johnson is a proven expert apparent by his extraordinary career as an Air Force and NASA engineer and numerous patents in science and technology. His visionary work aligns with my commitment to invest in opportunities that have a lasting, positive impact on our communities and across the world.”In addition to supporting JES, Johnson is also committed to Dr. Johnson’s broader mission of promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education through the Johnson STEM Activity Center. Dr. Johnson’s nonprofit organization empowers students from underrepresented communities to pursue careers in STEM fields, helping to inspire the next generation of innovators.With this investment, Earvin “Magic” Johnson leads a list of influential investors who recognize the potential of Johnson Energy Storage’s technology to redefine energy storage standards. The partnership will further strengthen JES’s position as a leader in the clean energy revolution, driving the development of advanced battery solutions that are safer, more efficient, and more accessible to a wider market.To learn more about Johnson Energy Storage and the research behind their all-solid-state-battery, please visit www.johnsonenergystorage.com # # #About Johnson Energy StorageJohnson Energy Storage (JES) is a cutting-edge technology company dedicated to transforming the way the world stores energy. Our team of experts is committed to developing innovative solutions that will make energy storage safer, more efficient, more affordable, and more sustainable. We believe that our all-solid-state battery technology will be a step towards realizing this goal. JES is dedicated to leaving a softer footprint wherever we tread and to making a positive impact on the environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.