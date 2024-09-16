Governor Newsom signs legislation to help Holocaust survivors recover art stolen by the Nazis

Governor Newsom was joined at the bill signing by Assemblymember Gabriel, his wife Rachel Rosner, and their son Ethan; David Cassirer and the family’s attorney Sam Dubbin; Guy Lipa, grandson of Holocaust survivors and Board Chair at Holocaust Museum LA; and Daniel Gryczman, grandson of Holocaust Survivors and Board Vice Chair of LA Jewish Federation.

David Cassirer: “California has drawn a clear line under AB 2867, enabling the family to finally recover our impressionist masterpiece and protecting all stolen art victims, including other Holocaust victims and their families in the future.”

Sam Dubbin, Cassirer family attorney: “The people of California have now made it clear that they are on the side of the rightful owners of stolen art and will not reward theft and trafficking. For families in California, AB 2867 will go a long way to eliminate the incentive from governments, museums, and collectors to distort and deny the true horrors of the Holocaust in order to hold onto Nazi loot. This new law is essential for truth, history, and justice — for the Cassirer family and the future cases as well. This law sends a clear message from the people of California to all museums and governments — including the government of Spain — that museums should have no right to hold stolen art.”