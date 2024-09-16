Gov. Henry McMaster Makes Two Disaster Declaration Requests Following Tropical Storm Debby

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration and a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster declaration for eligible counties as a result of Tropical Storm Debby, which made landfall in South Carolina on August 8, 2024. The requests follow extensive damage assessments that determined more than 900 homes were damaged, with public agency costs and infrastructure damage projected at more than $16 million.

The Presidential Disaster Declaration, if approved, would provide FEMA Individual Assistance Program help to residents impacted by the storm in Charleston, Colleton, and Dorchester counties. The request also includes all categories of the FEMA Public Assistance Program for state and local government agencies, in addition to eligible non-profit organizations, in Bamberg, Barnwell, Berkeley, Colleton, Dillon, Dorchester, Georgetown, Hampton, Horry, Jasper, Orangeburg, and Union counties

The Individual Assistance Program, if activated for South Carolina, would provide direct financial assistance to residents who incurred uninsured damages to their property as a result of the storm. FEMA Individual Assistance may also provide for other needs on a case-by-case basis.

The Public Assistance Program reimburses applicants for the unexpected, extraordinary costs of recovering from a major disaster. FEMA pays 75 percent of this aid, and the division of the remaining 25 percent will be determined at a later date.

In addition, Gov. McMaster's SBA Disaster Loan Program request includes Berkeley and Orangeburg counties. If approved, businesses and residents of these counties may be eligible to apply for low-interest disaster loans.

This is an initial request for federal assistance through FEMA and the SBA. If approved, additional counties may be added based on need.