The RealReal to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Wells Fargo

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today announced that John Koryl, CEO, and Ajay Gopal, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo 7th Annual Consumer Conference on Thursday, September 19. Mr. Koryl and Mr. Gopal are scheduled to present at 10:15am PT (1:15pm ET).

The event webcast details can be found on The RealReal’s investor website at investor.therealreal.com. A replay will be available for 180 days following the event.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 37 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women’s and men’s fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We handle all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as shipping and customer service.

Caitlin Howe
IR@therealreal.com

Mallory Johnston
PR@therealreal.com


EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

