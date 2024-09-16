UPDATE – Leading PACE Provider InnovAge Selected to Participate in National Study Focused on Preventing Falls by Seniors

New LeaHD Study Advances as Industry Observes National PACE Awareness Month & Falls Prevention Month

DENVER, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV), please note that in the fifth paragraph of the release, the title for Dr. Ann Wells has been corrected to Chief Quality and Population Health Officer of InnovAge. The updated release follows:

InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV), a leading Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) provider, has been selected as a research partner for a national study exploring how to prevent falls by seniors. This September’s National PACE Awareness Month and Falls Prevention Month observances emphasize the impact of this timely and critical work aimed at reducing dangerous falls by seniors, as well as helping many others facing a wide range of health conditions.



According to the CDC , falls are the leading cause of injury and death among older adults, with one in four adults aged 65 and older experiencing a fall each year. InnovAge participants average 16% fewer falls than the National PACE Association’s estimated average1 through proactive screening, risk assessments, and personalized interventions designed to prevent falls. As the largest PACE provider (of enrolled participants), InnovAge provides comprehensive emotional, physical, and social support to older adults through 24/7, integrated care.

As the U.S. population aged 65 and older is projected to grow 47% by 2050 , affordable and accessible alternatives to nursing homes, like PACE, are more important than ever. As part of InnovAge’s commitment to enabling seniors to age safely in their homes and communities, participants receive a holistic care approach that includes access to doctors, dentists, physical therapists, home health aides, dietitians, and social workers. By proactively addressing all of the complex factors that impact health, PACE aims to increase longevity and quality of life for older adults. For most eligible seniors, all medically necessary care and services are provided for free through PACE.

“We believe that the PACE model is integral to creating a safer, healthier, and more independent future for our seniors,” said Patrick Blair, CEO and President of InnovAge. “National PACE Awareness Month is an excellent opportunity to deepen our education efforts about the transformative benefits PACE offers participants and their families.”

“Our participation in the LeaHD study is a testament to our dedication to advancing research and evidence-based practices that directly impact senior health and safety,” said Dr. Ann Wells, Chief Quality and Population Health Officer of InnovAge. “This study will help us better understand the multi-faceted factors contributing to falls among seniors and develop intervention strategies tailored to their unique needs.”

InnovAge was selected by LeaHD, a research and training center established in partnership with Brown University, Boston University, and University of Pittsburgh in the Center on Health Services Training and Research (CoHSTAR). Dr. Wells and the LeaHD team will work collaboratively in the study to advance the training of scientists in rehabilitation and long-term services, focusing on fall risk prediction to enhance senior healthcare outcomes. Their combined research also includes efforts improve the lives of adults living with disabilities and chronic conditions. The study is expected to be completed in October 2025.

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, frail, and predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge’s patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care its participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers, and government payors — “win.” As of June 30, 2024, InnovAge served approximately 7,020 participants across 20 centers in six states. www.InnovAge.com

1 InnovAge participant data as of December 31, 2023. NPA benchmark as of December 2022.

