Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,964 in the last 365 days.

CVG Announces Participation in the Sidoti Virtual Small-Cap Investor Conference

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced today that James Ray, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andy Cheung, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on September 19, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast and associated presentation materials can be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at cvgrp.com.

Management will also meet virtually with investors registered for the conference.

For further information, please contact CVGI@alpha-ir.com

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ross Collins or Stephen Poe
Alpha IR Group
CVGI@alpha-ir.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CVG Announces Participation in the Sidoti Virtual Small-Cap Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more