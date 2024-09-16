ICYMI: California businesses dominate the Inc. 5000 list

California companies ranged from storage services for travelers throughout the globe to a cyber insurance pioneer to clean energy solutions for homeowners. California’s dominance of the Inc. 5000 list is another indication of California’s economic strength.World’s fifth largest economy

California is the 5th largest economy in the world for the seventh consecutive year, with a nominal GDP of nearly $3.9 trillion in 2023 and a growth rate of 6.1% since the year prior, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. On a per capita basis, California is the second largest economy in the world among large economies.

Highest level of tourism spending

California has the largest market share of tourism in the nation. Travel spending in the state reached an all-time high of $150.4 billion last year, surpassing the record $144.9 billion spent in 2019 – spending that is 3.8% higher than 2019 and 5.6% higher than 2022.

The new travel-spending record generated $12.7 billion in state and local tax revenue by visitors in 2023, marking a 3% increase over 2019. Tourism created 64,900 new jobs in 2023, bringing total industry employment to 1,155,000.

Thousands of fast food jobs created

According to the latest state and federal employment data, California has more fast food jobs than ever before, boasting over 750,000 jobs as of July 2024. And, the industry has added jobs every month this year.

Most companies on the Fortune 500 list

For the first time since 2014, California is home to the most Fortune 500 companies in the country – beating out Texas, Florida, and all other states. From tech to finance to entertainment, the state’s diverse economy has 57 companies on the list, while Texas and New York are tied in second with 52 companies each.