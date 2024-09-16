Governor Mills Applauds Health and Human Services Committee's Vote to Recommend Confirmation of Acting Commissioner Sara GagnÃ©-Holmes

MAINE, September 16 - Back to current news.

September 16, 2024



Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today after the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee voted 10-2 to recommend confirmation of Acting Commissioner Sara Gagné-Holmes of Readfield to serve as Commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services:

"I thank the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee for overwhelmingly recommending the confirmation of Acting Commissioner Gagné-Holmes to lead the Maine Department of Health and Human Services,"said Governor Janet Mills. "Acting Commissioner Gagné-Holmes' deep policy and managerial experience, her intimate knowledge of the department, and her collaborative approach to solving problems, along with the respect she has earned from her colleagues, lawmakers and others, make her the right person at the right time to take on this important role. I hope the Senate will agree with the Committee's recommendation and confirm Acting Commissioner Gage-Holmes."

"I appreciate today's vote of confidence put forward by the Maine Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee in support of my confirmation," said Acting Commissioner Sara Gagné-Holmes. "I look forward to earning the support of the full Maine Senate and am committed to working collaboratively with the Maine Legislature, our many partners across the administration, and in the community, as we continue improve the work of the Department and best serve the people of Maine.

Gagné-Holmes, a Maine native who has served as Deputy Commissioner of the Department for the past five years, has led the Department in an Acting capacity since June 1, 2024. As Deputy Commissioner, Gagné-Holmes was an integral member of the executive leadership team responsible for management, operations, budget, policy and human resources for the Department's more than 3,500 employees across eight Offices and two psychiatric hospitals. Governor Mills announced her intention to nominate Gagné-Holmes as Commissioner on July 18, 2024.

Following today's Committee's vote, Acting Commissioner Gagné-Holmes's nomination is now subject to confirmation by the Maine State Senate.