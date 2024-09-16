STADM Gallery Inaugurates with 'Burned In: 3 Generations of Liling Porcelain Art' Exhibition in New York

The exhibition features works from three ceramic artists rooted in Liling: Jianzhang Xu, Jipeng Ye, and Xinhai Liao Proud to introduce this art form to New York City. The exhibition includes 21 porcelain pieces, ranging from nature-inspired designs to abstract, contemporary illustrations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- STADM Gallery proudly launched its inaugural exhibition, "Burned In: 3 Generations of Liling Porcelain Art". The exhibition spotlights Liling, a city in eastern Hunan, China, renowned for its world-famous "Underglaze Multicolored Porcelain." This traditional art form, which gained prominence during the late Qing Dynasty, has long been revered for its unique craftsmanship. By the early 1900s, Liling porcelain became a sought-after addition to the decor of affluent homes in China.In celebration of its debut, STADM Gallery reaffirmed its mission: to promote and support young talented Asian artists in New York. Founder of the gallery, Zan Ng, stated: “As an art collector and businessperson, this is my way to contribute to the Asian community.”The exhibition features works from three ceramic artists rooted in Liling: Jianzhang Xu, Jipeng Ye, and Xinhai Liao.They represent three generations of traditional Liling art while incorporating modern elements. Their porcelain artworks, crafted with intricate detail and deep cultural heritage, are a testament to the artistry of Liling and its enduring influence. Curator of the exhibition, Helen Ye, added: “This exhibition offers a glimpse into an ancient art form, I’m proud to introduce this art form to New York City.”The exhibition includes 21 porcelain pieces, ranging from nature-inspired designs to abstract, contemporary illustrations. Through "Burned In", the gallery aims to evoke a sense of discovery, connecting ancient art with modern sensibilities and inviting reflection on the timelessness of these works. The exhibition runs through October 6, 2024, at 143 W 95th Street, New York, by appointment only.The theme "Burned In" encapsulates the transformative process of porcelain creation, where clay is shaped by hand, fired in kilns, and hardened over time. This process serves as a metaphor for human experience, symbolizing the trials, passions, and growth we all undergo. The exhibition highlights this connection, blending tradition, emotion, and artistic expression.At the VIP opening night, 80 guests attended the event to engage with the exhibition and the cultural significance of this art form. One of the guests mentioned, “This is my first time seeing porcelain art as a painting instead of an object, I’m deeply touched by how it blends traditional elegance and contemporary concepts at the same time”.About STADMSTADM [pronounced: stay.dee.uhm] is a creative production studio based in New York City. Established in 2023, STADM is committed to redefining the boundaries of content development and experiential production with a dedication to artistry and craftsmanship. Its mission is to create immersive and innovative experiences that captivate audiences while elevating both brands and creators. STADM’s expertise spans a diverse range of services, from dynamic content creation to engaging experiential design.Recently, STADM has expanded its horizons with the opening of its first private gallery space. This new venue serves as a hub for artistic expression and creative collaboration, showcasing the work of talented artists and designers.STADM also collaborates with artists to design unique apparel and products that merge art and style in extraordinary ways. STADM’s commitment to innovation and artistic excellence drives the team to continuously explore new frontiers for clients.For more information please visit STADM.CoContact: Info@Stadm.co

