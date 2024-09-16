Bombardier Announces Winners of its Diamond Supplier Program for 2023

Bombardier’s Diamond certification is granted to suppliers who have demonstrated outstanding operational performance in 2023



With the renewal of this program, Bombardier is proud to continue its longstanding tradition of recognizing suppliers for their commitment to excellence

Bombardier continues to successfully collaborate with its suppliers to foster innovation and stability in its supply chain

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier has awarded 26 of its suppliers with the prestigious Diamond certification, in recognition of their outstanding operational performance for 2023, as well as their dedication to upholding high quality standards and to continuous improvement. Bombardier will present the awards to its Diamond suppliers during a ceremony to be held in Montréal on September 16, 2024.



“Rewarding suppliers for their sustained operational performance and innovation not only acknowledges their important contributions to our business, but also helps foster a culture of excellence and collaboration that drives mutual success,” said Shauna Gamble, Chief Procurement Officer, Bombardier. “We are very pleased to be able to celebrate the achievements of our 26 Diamond award winners for 2023, each of whom have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to maintaining strong operations that will benefit our customers, facilities and worldwide service network.”



Suppliers are recognized across three categories – Production, Indirect Goods and Services, and Aftermarket. Bombardier Diamond Suppliers have met the operational performance levels needed to qualify in these specific categories for the 2023 calendar year.



“For many years, Bombardier’s Diamond Supplier Program has rewarded suppliers for their innovative growth mindset and excellence in operational performance,” said Éric Filion, Executive Vice President, Programs and Supply Chain, Bombardier. “We value the successful, long-term relationships we have built with our suppliers and are proud to recognize their hard work and dedication through the remittance of these awards.”

The Diamond Suppliers are:



Production: Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation, AIDC Avis Budget Group Aerospace Technologies Group AXISCADES Technology Canada Denroy Blast Deflectors Diehl Aviation Laupheim Capgemini Canada F. List Austria Emballages CRE-O-PACK F. List Canada IBM Canada Groupe Meloche Kuehne + Nagel Metal Finishing Company MSB, Ressources Globales Aero Placeteco Neuf Architectes Sealth Aero Marine Tech Mahindra ShinMaywa Industries, Aircraft Division Willis Towers Watson Techno Aerospace Production and Aftermarket: Indirect Goods and Services: Plastiques Flexibülb AAA-Canada Aerotek USA

In addition to its prestigious Diamond Supplier Program, Bombardier introduced a separate category this year for Outstanding Partnership. The recipient of the “Outstanding Partnership” award is evaluated based on alliance, collaboration and exceptional customer support and services. Bombardier is proud to announce that this year’s inaugural Outstanding Partnership recipient is RAMM Aerospace.



Next year, Bombardier will also launch the Environmental Sustainability Supplier Award.

The world-class performance and reliability of Bombardier’s aircraft, as well as the company’s track record of excellence and innovation, are achieved through thoughtful collaboration with suppliers and by building partnerships based on trust and respect. For more information about the Diamond Supplier Program, visit Bombardier’s Diamond Supplier webpage .

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on X (Twitter) @Bombardier.

Media Contacts

General media contact webform

Stephanie Faraggi

+1-514-513-7830

stephanie.faraggi@aero.bombardier.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.