Montgomery County Council Meets on Sept. 17 to Commemorate African Heritage Month and Conduct Interviews for Director of Montgomery County Public Libraries and Assistant Chief of Police in the Field Services Bureau

MARYLAND, September 16 - For Immediate Release: Monday, September 16, 2024

Also on Sept. 17: Introduction of bills to update the County’s campaign finance law and streamline notification for Housing Opportunities Commission’s affordable housing projects in accordance with state law

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m., and the meeting will begin with a proclamation presentation by Councilmembers Sidney Katz and Gabe Albornoz recognizing Opioid Awareness Month. At 11:30 a.m., the full Council will present a proclamation celebrating African Heritage Month. Additionally, at 1:15 p.m., Council Vice President Kate Stewart will present a proclamation recognizing National Voter Registration Day.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, Sept. 17, which is available on the Council website.

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise noted, the Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

District Council Session

Local Map Amendment (LMA) H-149 – In the Matter of Glenmont Forest Investors, LP

Vote expected on request for oral argument: The Council is expected to vote on requests for oral argument for Local Map Amendment H-149, regarding a property located at the intersection of Randolph Road and Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. The amendment is a request to rezone the property from its current R-30 zone to Commercial Residential Floating (CRF 1.75, C-0.25, R-1.5, H-75). The property is approximately 35 acres and is currently 19 two-to-three story garden-style apartment complex buildings containing 458 dwelling units. The proposed use is a mixed-use residential development containing up to 2,275 residential dwelling units and up to 5,000 square feet of commercial use.

The Hearing Examiner recommended approval of the application, with the recommendation that Erskine Avenue not be connected as a vehicle through-street.

The District Council may grant or deny any request for oral argument. If oral argument is granted, it will be scheduled for a later date. If oral argument is denied, the Council will receive a briefing and take action on the Hearing Examiner’s report and recommendation at a later date. If granted, the Council may set the day, time, topics, time limits, and order of presentation for the oral argument.

Legislative Session

Bill 18-24, Housing Policy - Standards and Procedures – Amendments

Introduction: Lead sponsors Council President Andrew Friedson and Councilmember Natali Fani-González will introduce Bill 18-24, Housing Policy – Standards and Procedures – Amendments, which would remove the requirement for the Housing Opportunities Commission (HOC) to send notice and hold public hearings on assisted family housing proposals. The purpose of the bill is to streamline the process for completing affordable housing projects. The bill eliminates the requirement for HOC to issue a public notice and hold public hearings, specifically because the proposed development is intended for affordable housing. A public hearing is scheduled for Oct. 8.

Bill 19-24, Taxicab Licenses - Amended Requirements

Introduction: The Council will introduce Bill 19-24, Taxicab Licenses – Amended Requirements, which would extend the age limit for vehicles that are permitted to provide taxicab service in the County, modify the standards required for a taxicab driver identification card and clarify certain language as it pertains to reporting accidents involving taxicabs. This legislation would increase the in-service eligibility for traditional sedans from eight years to 10 years, while also permitting alternative fuel, electric vehicles, hybrid and Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles to be operated for 12 years. In addition, taxicab drivers who are in an accident would be required to submit accident reports not only to the holder of the taxicab license, but also to the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT).

The lead sponsor is the Council president, at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing is scheduled for Oct. 8.

Bill 20-24, Public Campaign Financing - Amendments

Introduction: Lead sponsors Councilmember Evan Glass, Council Vice President Stewart, and Councilmembers Fani-González, Albornoz, Kristin Mink, Marilyn Balcombe and Laurie-Anne Sayles will introduce Bill 20-24, Public Campaign Financing – Amendments. The legislation would increase the maximum amount of funds a certified candidate may retain to pay post-election expenses, require periodic adjustments to permissible contribution limits and retention amounts based upon the Consumer Price Index and make updates and technical corrections throughout the public campaign financing law.

The purpose of the County’s campaign finance law is to encourage greater voter participation in County elections, increase opportunities for more residents to run for office and reduce the influence of large contributions from businesses, political action groups and other large organizations. A public hearing is scheduled for Oct. 8.

County Executive's nominee for Director of Public Libraries: Darcell Graham

Interview: The Council will conduct an interview with Darcell Graham, who is the County Executive’s Nominee for director of Montgomery County Public Libraries. Graham is currently the interim president and chief executive officer of the Enoch Pratt Free Library and Maryland Library Resource Center in Baltimore.

County Executive's nominee for Assistant Chief of Police in the Field Services Bureau: David McBain

Interview: The Council will conduct an interview with Captain David McBain, who is the County Executive's nominee for assistant chief of police in the Montgomery County Police Department’s (MCPD) Field Services Bureau. Captain McBain is currently the acting assistant chief of the Field Services Bureau and served previously as MCPD’s 3rd District Commander.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.