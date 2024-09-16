Montgomery County Council President Friedson, Councilmembers Jawando and Sayles Host Council’s African Heritage Month Commemoration 

MARYLAND, September 16 - For Immediate Release: Monday, September 16, 2024

Special celebration tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. will honor individuals who are shaping Montgomery County’s future through their dedication to their African heritage, innovation and community service





ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 16, 2024—The Montgomery County Council will hold its fourth annual African Heritage Month commemoration hosted by Councilmembers Will Jawando, Laurie-Anne Sayles, and Council President Andrew Friedson on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 11:30 a.m. The theme of this year’s event will focus on the champions of tomorrow shaping Montgomery County’s future through service, entrepreneurship and education.

“This African Heritage Month, the Council continues its tradition of honoring the incredible contributions of our African immigrant communities, which are vital to the fabric of Montgomery County,” said Council President Friedson. “As we celebrate this important month, we are committed to creating a future where the values of diversity, inclusion, and collaboration continue to guide us.”

“As we mark African Heritage Month, we are reminded that the legacy of the African diaspora is not just a story of the past but a vital part of our present and future here in Montgomery County,” said Councilmember Jawando. “As the son of an African immigrant and a lifelong resident, I take great pride in celebrating the incredible strides our African community members are making every day. Whether through education, entrepreneurship, or community service, their contributions are shaping the future of our County, ensuring it remains a place of opportunity and inclusion for all.”

“As the first Black woman of Jamaican heritage elected to the Council, I am proud to recognize the contributions of our community members with African ancestry, honor their diverse cultural traditions, and remember the sacrifices our ancestors made that paved the way for us to be here today,” said Councilmember Sayles. “This month is also crucial to my work as the Council’s Lead for Eliminating Disparities in Public Health. It offers a chance to raise awareness of the barriers communities of color face in accessing quality, affordable, and culturally competent healthcare. This month reminds us how far we have come and recognizes the work ahead.”

The commemoration will be held in person at the Montgomery County Council Office Building at 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD 20850. It will also be streaming live on the Council’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and Council website. Residents also will be able to watch live on television on Comcast/RCN channels 996/1056 Verizon channel 30.

# # #