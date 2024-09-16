FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, September 10, 2024

AUGUSTA — Disability Voting Rights Week is being recognized this year from Sept. 9 to 13.

Maine’s election laws and policies encourage participation by voters with disabilities in many ways, which is one of the reasons Maine routinely leads the nation in voter turnout among the states.

“Our elections are best when everyone has a chance to make their voice heard at the ballot box,” said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. “We are proud to partner with the community of advocates on behalf of people with disabilities to ensure accessibility of our ballots and our polling places, so that everyone can vote.”

In January, Maine implemented an ongoing absentee voting option for voters who will be at least 65 years of age by the next election or who self-identify as having a disability. A voter who qualifies will automatically receive an absentee ballot for each statewide election, municipal election and any other election for which the voter is eligible to vote and need not submit a request for each election. Application forms are available at maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/voter-info/absent.html.

For voters with print disabilities, an accessible ballot is available to request at apps.web.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/index.pl. Voters must self-certify that their disability prevents or substantially limits them from being able to privately and independently complete a paper absentee ballot. This option is available to ensure that all voters are able to cast their vote while maintaining their right to a secret ballot.

For in-person voting, voters with print disabilities (or anyone who chooses to use it) each polling place has an accessible voting system available for use. The state’s Division of Elections brings an accessible voting system to Disability Rights Maine’s Disability Pride Day event, as well as other events, so that voters may practice using the system in a low-stress environment.

In Maine, municipal clerks must certify to the Division of Elections that all polling places are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Division staff provide training, guidance and advice to municipal clerks on polling place selection and setup to achieve compliance and enhance accessibility.

###