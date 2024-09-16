Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President-elect of the European Council António Costa

CANADA, September 16 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President-elect of the European Council, António Costa.

Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated President-elect Costa on his recent selection for the position and welcomed his arrival in Brussels. The two leaders discussed the strong, deep, and growing partnership between Canada and the European Union (EU), and they looked forward to advancing shared priorities, including economic and energy security. They noted the benefits of the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which has created good jobs for the middle class on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Prime Minister and the President-elect exchanged views on pressing geopolitical issues. They highlighted the importance of continued co-operation between Canada and the EU to defend the rules-based international order, uphold peace and security, and protect shared values in an increasingly complex and competitive world. The two leaders reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s war of aggression, and Prime Minister Trudeau underscored the importance of advancing the G7 commitment on Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration Loans for Ukraine.

Prime Minister Trudeau praised the outgoing President of the European Council, Charles Michel, for his excellent collaboration over the years. He looked forward to continue strengthening the strong partnership between Canada and the EU, including in the context of Canada’s 2025 G7 Presidency, once President-elect Costa assumes the role on December 1, 2024.