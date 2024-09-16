Galapagos receives transparency notification from EcoR1 Capital

Mechelen, Belgium; 16 September 2024, 22:01 CET; regulated information – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received a transparency notification from EcoR1 Capital LLC.



Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received a transparency notification on 13 September 2024 on behalf of Mr. Oleg Nodelman and EcoR1 Capital LLC, who notified that EcoR1 Capital LLC holds 6,713,553 of Galapagos’ voting rights, consisting of 839,388 ordinary shares and 5,874,165 American Depository Receipts, further to an acquisition of voting securities and financial instruments that are treated as voting securities.

EcoR1 Capital LLC, controlled by Mr. Oleg Nodelman, controls investment funds EcoR1 Capital Fund Qualified LP and EcoR1 Capital Fund LP, which all together hold 6,713,553 of Galapagos’ voting rights. This represents 10.19% of Galapagos’ currently outstanding 65,897,071 shares. EcoR1 Capital LLC thus crossed above the 10% threshold of Galapagos’ voting rights by acquisition of voting securities on 10 September 2024. The transparency notification furthermore specifies that (i) the 6,713,553 voting rights are beneficially owned by clients of EcoR1 Capital Fund Qualified LP and EcoR1 Capital Fund LP and that these clients include, among others, individuals, endowments, foundations and pooled investment vehicles, and (ii) EcoR1 Capital LLC is the discretionary investment advisory manager and exercises the voting rights of its entities at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions. The full transparency notification is available on the Galapagos website.

About Galapagos

We are a biotechnology company with operations in Europe and the U.S. dedicated to developing transformational medicines for more years of life and quality of life. Focusing on high unmet medical needs, we synergize compelling science, technology, and collaborative approaches to create a deep pipeline of best-in-class small molecules and cell therapies in oncology and immunology. With capabilities from lab to patient, including a decentralized cell therapy manufacturing network, we are committed to challenging the status quo and delivering results for our patients, employees, and shareholders. For additional information, please visit www.glpg.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

For further information, please contact:

Media inquiries:

Marieke Vermeersch

+32 479 490 603

media@glpg.com







Jennifer Wilson

+44 7444 896759

media@glpg.com Investor inquiries:

Sofie Van Gijsel

+1 781 296 1143

ir@glpg.com



Sandra Cauwenberghs

+32 495 584 663

ir@glpg.com





1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, as amended from time to time.

Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.