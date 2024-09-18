Dimaag Unveils Revolutionary Megawatt Charging Systems (MWCS) for Heavy-Duty Electric Vehicles

Dimaag also offers a 1MW mobile charger with the DCDC and ESS built on an electric transport with autonomous operation.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dimaag AI., Inc. (“Dimaag”), a leading provider of innovative EV/Mobility and AI solutions, announced today the launch of its new line of megawatt charging systems (MWCS) designed to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in heavy-duty industrial applications like construction and mining.Dimaag’s industry leading MWCS are designed around their high efficiency DCDC architecture coupled with a high discharge rate ESS whose features include compact size and long-life. Both the DCDC and the ESS use Dimaag’s advanced thermal management system to keep temperatures controlled during high-power operation. The DCDC is a modular design and can be scaled from 200 kW to 6 MW.Dimaag has also developed a 1MW mobile charger with the DCDC and ESS built on an electric transport. The electric vehicle boasts 4-wheel drive and 4-wheel steering to navigate around tight surroundings. As an option, Dimaag has leveraged their AI solutions capability thereby making it an autonomous charging solution. This innovative solution enables off-road vehicles to be charged at their point of deployment, eliminating the need for frequent trips to charging stations.Ian Wright, cofounder of Tesla and Dimaag’s VP of Engineering states: "We are thrilled to introduce our megawatt charging systems to the market. As the demand for electrification of off-road vehicles continues to grow, it is imperative to provide a practical and efficient charging solution. This is especially true for high-power applications such as Mining and Construction."About Dimaag:Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, Dimaag is a leading provider of Electric Solutions for EV/Mobility, ESS, and Mega Watt DC Fast Chargers. Dimaag’s game-changing EV/Mobility solutions are adopted by multiple OEM partners, paving the way for a standardized battery platform solution for the industry. With a strong team across USA, Japan, and India, Dimaag is poised to disrupt the industry with its innovative solutions. Learn more at www.dimaag-ev.com

