Governor Kathy Hochul today launched "Respuesta Rápida" (Quick Response), a statewide initiative led by Empire State Development to boost MWBE certification among Hispanic-owned businesses. Running from September 16 to October 31, 2024, the initiative connects Hispanic entrepreneurs with Entrepreneurial Assistance Centers (EACs), Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs), and the Empire APEX Accelerator. These partners offer free technical assistance on MWBE certification applications, streamlining the process for potentially faster determinations. While launched during Hispanic Heritage Month, this certification initiative is available to all MWBEs, celebrating diversity in business across New York State. Additional support initiatives will be launched to celebrate diversity in the future.

“During Hispanic Heritage Month, we are proud to launch ‘Respuesta Rápida,’ an initiative designed to break down barriers and create opportunities for Hispanic and minority and women-owned businesses,” Governor Hochul said. “By simplifying the MWBE certification process, we’re ensuring entrepreneurs from all backgrounds have the tools they need to thrive and contribute to the growth of New York’s economy.”

Chief Diversity Officer Julissa Gutierrez said, “Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York is setting a new standard for inclusive economic growth. The 'Respuesta Rápida' initiative demonstrates our commitment to not only celebrating diversity but actively empowering it. Recognizing that Latinos create businesses at more than twice the national rate, this effort streamlines the crucial MWBE certification process, opening doors for Hispanic entrepreneurs and all minority and women-owned businesses. Through this initiative, and by collaborating with trusted community partners, we're removing barriers and creating pathways to success, driving innovation and prosperity across our state.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Respuesta Rápida plays a crucial role in advancing our goal of building a more inclusive economy. By partnering with EACs, SBDCs, and Empire APEX, we're providing MWBEs with the free, hands-on support they need to navigate the certification process efficiently. This initiative not only streamlines certification but also reinforces our commitment to fostering a business environment where Hispanic and minority and women-owned businesses can thrive and make substantial contributions to New York's economic vitality.”

This initiative aims to expedite certification determinations, with eligible participants potentially receiving decisions in as few as 90 days. MWBE certification not only opens doors to state contracting opportunities but may also enable faster access to these opportunities, helping businesses grow and thrive. All businesses must meet the standards outlined in Executive Law Article 15-A and Title 5 to qualify for MWBE certification. Learn more about New York State’s MWBE program.

Governor Hochul’s Support for New York’s MWBEs

This initiative further reinforces Governor Hochul's ongoing commitment to empowering New York's small businesses and strengthening local economies. During Small Business Month in May, the Governor announced that New York had not only met but exceeded its goal of reducing MWBE certification application response times to 90-120 days. Since August 1, 2023, Empire State Development has successfully certified and re-certified over 2,960 businesses. This progress builds upon Governor Hochul's robust support for MWBEs, including the landmark achievement of eliminating New York's long-standing MWBE certification backlog, made possible by an $11 million investment in the FY 2023 Budget.