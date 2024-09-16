Minnesota DNR invites public comment on Carlos Avery WMA master plan update (published September 16, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in the Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area to share their thoughts on a draft update of the WMA’s master plan, which will guide management of the popular hunting and wildlife-watching destination in Anoka and Chisago counties.

“Public input is important as we update this plan,” said Brandon Schad, assistant central region wildlife manager. “The previous plan was developed in 1977, and we want this update to reflect current ecological conditions and public perspectives on how the land should be managed.”

The updated master plan will be used to guide management of the Carlos Avery WMA’s diverse wetland system and upland forest system. It will include management goals, objectives and strategies for the WMA throughout the next 10 years.

Public input opportunities

Minnesota DNR staff will host two events to provide an overview of the plan and its purpose, answer questions, and collect public input: an in-person meeting and an online meeting. Registration is not required for either event.

The in-person public meeting is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Carlos Avery WMA, 5463-C West Broadway, Forest Lake, MN 55025.

The online meeting is 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. A link to join the webinar is available on the Carlos Avery page of the Minnesota DNR website.

Review and comment on the plan

The public can obtain a digital copy of the draft update on the Carlos Avery page. Comments may be submitted by:

Emailing [email protected] .

. Using the online form available at the Carlos Avery page.

Providing verbal and written comments at the Oct. 15 in-person meeting or Oct. 21 online meeting.

Calling Carlos Avery WMA staff at 651-539-3300.

Mailing Carlos Avery WMA Master Plan, Fish and Wildlife Division, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155.

The DNR is accepting comments on the draft master plan update through Friday, Nov. 1.

About the WMA

Established in 1933, Carlos Avery WMA is the largest WMA in the Twin Cities metropolitan area and provides about 25,000 acres of fish and wildlife habitat and convenient recreational opportunities at the urban/rural interface. Central to the Carlos Avery WMA is a diverse wetland system that transitions to an upland forest system as well as two wildlife sanctuaries totaling 4,050 acres. More information and maps of the area can be found on the Carlos Avery page and the WMA finder.