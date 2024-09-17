Amanda Webster Design, Inc. Aligns with Operation New Uniform to Support Military Transition to Civilian Life

Amanda Webster Design, Inc. participates in Operation New Uniform's Patriot Games, to support career development and training for transitioning service members.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amanda Webster Design, Inc. AWD ) is thrilled to announce its support of Operation New Uniform (ONU), a distinguished non-profit organization dedicated to empowering active-duty service members, veterans, and military spouses to transition seamlessly from military service to fulfilling civilian careers.Amanda Webster Design, Inc., a locally based interior design firm, is proud to align itself with ONU, a Jacksonville-based organization that has grown from its local roots to make a significant impact on a national scale. Through their support of ONU's Patriot Games fundraiser, AWD aims to inspire other local businesses to contribute to this vital cause.“Supporting Operation New Uniform is a cause very close to our hearts,” says Amanda Webster, founder of Amanda Webster Design, Inc. “I was profoundly moved when I learned about the challenges faced by our military personnel transitioning to civilian life. The evolution of this organization, and the transformative impact it has on the military community over the past decade is incredibly inspiring.”ONU’s mission to provide critical resources and support to military families aligns seamlessly with AWD’s vision and values. “Our love for this country and deep appreciation for the sacrifices made by our veterans drive us to support organizations like ONU.” We are committed to continuing this support through volunteering, prayer, and financial contributions,” adds Webster.For more information about Operation New Uniform and to learn how you can contribute to their mission, please visit Operation New Uniform.About Amanda Webster DesignAmanda Webster Design, Inc. (AWD) is an award-winning interior design firm based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Serving clients nationwide in locales that include Florida, New York, Chicago, North Carolina, AWD is known for its innovative and personalized design solutions. With a passion for creativity and a commitment to community support, AWD continually seeks opportunities to make a positive impact through strategic alliances and philanthropic endeavors. For more information and to view our work, visit www.amandawebsterdesign.com About Operation New UniformOperation New Uniform is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting military service members, veterans, and their families in transitioning to civilian careers. With a focus on providing comprehensive resources, training, and mentorship, ONU helps to ensure success in this process. For more information, visit www.onuvets.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.