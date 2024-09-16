Applications Now Available for Emergency Repair Grants

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that applications are now available for income eligible homeowners affected by severe storms and flooding that occurred in New York State in July and August 2024. Under this program, administered by Homes and Community Renewal (HCR), emergency home repair assistance may be available to impacted homeowners who reside in the impacted counties below. Funding up to $50,000 may be used for emergency housing repairs necessary to make the home safe, sanitary and habitable. Grants will be available on a first come, first served basis until funds are exhausted. Applications will be accepted until October 7, 2024.

“After extreme weather events caused major damage across New York State, we are providing emergency assistance for impacted residents to make necessary repairs to ensure their homes are safe and habitable,” Governor Hochul said, “My administration remains committed to assisting homeowners affected by these storms so they can continue to recover from these devastating events.”

HCR Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “As New Yorkers continue to recover from the damage inflicted by this summer’s storms, we stand ready to assist eligible homeowners who are trying to make their homes safe and habitable. Thanks to Governor Hochul and our community partners, we look forward to working with our partners and local communities as homeowners rebuild and repair.”

Funds are available to eligible homeowners for their primary residence where flood or insurance coverage or other forms of disaster recovery funds are not sufficient to return the home to a safe and habitable condition. The program will be administered by non-profit organizations and serve the following counties:

July 10 – 16, 2024 severe weather events: Eligible Counties - Chautauqua, Madison, Erie, Oneida, Essex, Saratoga, Lewis, Warren

August 9 - 10, 2024 severe weather events: Eligible Counties - Allegany, Oswego, Delaware, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Steuben, Jefferson

August 18-19, 2024 severe weather events: Eligible Counties - Nassau and Suffolk

More information on the program, including guidelines, administrators and income requirements is available by storm on HCR's website. Homeowners that previously completed the online homeowner inquiry form will be contacted by their respective administrator.