Do Not Drink Advisory Issued for Country View Mobile Home Park, Ellis County

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued Do Not Drink Advisory for the Country View Mobile Home Park public water supply system located in Ellis County. This does not include the City of Hays.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

Water should not be ingested or used for brushing teeth. Use bottled water.

Do not use water to cook or prepare food.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Tap water can be used for bathing. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested.

Tap water may be used to flush toilets.

The advisory took effect on September 16 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are resolved. This advisory was issued due to the use of an unpermitted well resulting in unknown water quality.

Regardless of whether the public water supplier or Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced a Do Not Drink Advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind notice following testing at a certified laboratory.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at 785-625-7774, or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: kdhe.ks.gov/waterdisruption.

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the Do Not Drink Advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at [email protected] or call 785-564-6767.

