Cutter Financial Group Clinches Cape Cod's Best Community Choice Award 2024 for Best Financial Planning Services

FALMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cutter Financial Group Clinches Cape Cod's Best Community Choice Award 2024 for Best Financial Planning Services. The award was presented on September 11th at a prestigious gala at the Sea Crest Beach Hotel in Falmouth, where Cutter Financial Group was recognized as one of the top businesses in the region, as voted on by the local Cape Cod community.

This honor is especially meaningful, as it reflects the trust and confidence that clients and community members have placed in Cutter Financial Group over the years. The annual awards celebrate the best businesses on Cape Cod, with community members voting for their favorite local companies across a wide range of categories.

"We are truly honored to receive this recognition from our community," said Jeff Cutter, Founder of Cutter Financial Group. "At Cutter Financial Group, we strive every day to help our clients build their retirement systems through sound, sensible strategies. Being voted Cape Cod’s Best in the finance category is a reflection of our team’s dedication to our clients, and we are incredibly grateful for their trust and support."

In addition to this prestigious community award, Cutter Financial Group is also proud to announce that it has been named a top-three finalist in **The Enterprise’s Best of the Upper Cape Awards**, for the **fifth consecutive year**. The team is eagerly awaiting the results, which will be announced at a gala in October 2024. If Cutter Financial Group wins, it will mark the fifth year in a row they have earned this recognition.

"Being a finalist for the Best of the Upper Cape award for five years running is another incredible milestone for our firm," Cutter continued. "We look forward to the gala in October, and we’re grateful to be part of such an amazing community that has continually supported us."

Cutter Financial Group would like to extend its deepest thanks to everyone who voted and continues to place their confidence in the firm. The team remains committed to serving clients with the same dedication and care that has defined the company’s approach for over a decade.

About Cutter Financial Group

Cutter Financial Group, LLC is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisor that specializes in building retirement systems for folks who are in the accumulation, transition, and distribution stages of their financial lifecycle. We help to educate our clients and to provide them with the information and resources they need to take control of their financial future. Control allows our clients to have added confidence in their retirement plan to help provide added peace of mind.

For more information and disclosures, visit www.cutterfinancialgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

