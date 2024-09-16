Groups targeting racism can now apply for grants

CANADA, September 16 - Community-based organizations across B.C. can now apply for grants to support projects that tackle racial inequity and foster inter-cultural understanding in the province.

The annual B.C. Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Grants provide as much as $5,000 to organizations that meet the eligibility criteria. These funds are intended to cover direct costs for projects that help reduce systemic racism and/or promote multiculturalism through education, awareness and interactions. These grants aim to build trust and understanding between diverse cultural communities in British Columbia.

Applications for this cycle will be accepted until 5 p.m. (Pacific time) on Oct. 7, 2024.

Priority will be given to applications submitted by organizations representing Indigenous and racialized communities. To be eligible, projects must start by April 1, 2025, and be completed by March 31, 2026. Last year, more than 60 organizations received funding. This year, a total of $300,000 will be distributed to eligible community organizations.

To be eligible, organizations must be based in British Columbia and fall under one of the following categories:

Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit or Métis) government, tribal council, band council or other Indigenous-affiliated organization;

Indigenous, Black or People of Colour (IBPOC)-led non-profit society;

partner of an IBPOC-led non-profit; or

organization that serves IBPOC communities, including faith-based, LGBTQ2S+, differently abled or other marginalized IBPOC groups.

This grant program is part of the Province’s ongoing efforts to advance multiculturalism and build a more welcoming and equitable B.C. for all. Other initiatives include the Anti-Racism Data Act, the Anti-Racism Act and the Racist Incident Helpline.

Learn More:

For more information about the grants and to apply, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/multiculturalism-anti-racism/multiculturalism/multiculturalismgrants

To learn about the 2024-25 grant recipients, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/30597