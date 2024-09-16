United Theranostics Appoints Rob Cherney as CEO to Lead Radiopharmaceutical and Supportive Molecular Imaging Business

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Theranostics Parent, LLC (“United Theranostics” or the “Company”), a leader in radiopharmaceutical therapy and supportive molecular imaging for cancer treatment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Cherney as its new Chief Executive Officer.United Theranostics is redefining the practice of nuclear medicine with theranostics for precision cancer care. The Company’s approach lowers the burden on patients undergoing complex innovative radiopharmaceutical therapies through the theranostics integrated imaging/treatment approach - "treat what you see and see what you treat”. United Theranostics clinics utilize advanced radiopharmaceutical therapies and supportive molecular imaging to deliver targeted therapies for patients with various cancers (including metastatic prostate, neuroendocrine and thyroid cancers). The Company also supports the development of new cutting-edge radiopharmaceutical products under investigation for various cancer indications through clinical trials conducted at its clinics.“Rob’s deep understanding of the new and rapidly expanding theranostics market and his commitment to innovation and operational leadership make him the ideal person to lead United Theranostics into this significant opportunity” said Dr. Eliot Siegel, internationally known radiologist/nuclear medicine physician and one of the founders of the Company.Mr. Cherney has been instrumental in the initial growth and market positioning of United Theranostics since joining the Company in 2023. He previously held key operational and business development leadership positions at the Center for Diagnostic Imaging/Rayus Radiology and Soteria Imaging Serviceswhere he was responsible for increasing market share and expanding a network of nationwide outpatient clinics.“United Theranostics is an impressive organization with founding physicians that are visionary leaders in bringing meaningful access to radiopharmaceutical therapies and supportive molecular imaging to cancer patients. I look forward to leading the Company into the forefront of one of the most important new diagnostic and therapeutic areas in cancer treatment.” said Rob Cherney.About United TheranosticsUnited Theranostics is a national leader in providing cutting-edge radiopharmaceutical therapy and advanced molecular imaging in a comfortable, patient-centric outpatient setting. The Company is dedicated to making personalized theranostics cancer treatment, including clinical trials, accessible to allpatients.For more information about United Theranostics, visit https://unitedtheranostics.com/

