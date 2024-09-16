Province commits to early pensions for wildfire fighters

CANADA, September 16 - B.C. is negotiating earlier pensions for wildland firefighters helping align their benefits with those of other public-safety occupations while they protect communities from increasingly challenging wildfire activity.

“We owe a deep dept of gratitude to the selfless firefighters whose brave and heroic efforts have got us through some of the most devastating wildfire seasons on record,” said Premier David Eby. “More than that, firefighters deserve fair pay and security in retirement, so they are treated with dignity – whether it’s at the end of a response call or the end of their careers.”

The Province and the BC General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) have reached an agreement-in-principle to enhance the pensions for wildland firefighting personnel employed directly by the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

The change will give BCWS wildland firefighting personnel retirement provisions like people in other public-safety focused careers, such as ambulance paramedics and corrections workers. The personnel could then receive their earliest pensions up to five years earlier than regular members of the Public Service Pension Plan.

“This is a priority for the BC Wildfire Service. I’m very happy to see it come about,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests, “We need our firefighters more than ever. This represents our long-term recognition of the enduring importance of their work.”

The Province and the BCGEU hope to finalize the agreement in early 2025 with changes taking effect in 2026. While eligibility is still being determined, the majority of workers at the BCWS would qualify.

“Wildfire fighters take immense risks and deserve fair compensation,” said Paul Finch, president, BCGEU. “Today’s announcement marks a major victory for our members who have fought tirelessly for a pension and compensation package that allows them to build sustainable careers. This change will help retain a stable, experienced workforce, ready to protect our communities when we need them most.”

Actions B.C. has taken to improve wildland firefighter recruitment and training include the expansion of a dedicated training and recruitment model for First Nations communities, extending the hiring process for new recruits, and making it easier for people from rural and remote areas to get involved in wildfire response.

Quick Facts:

As of the 2024 fire season, approximately 1,300 wildland firefighting crew positions were employed directly with the BC Wildfire Service.

Since 2022, the BCWS has increased its permanent full-time staff by 55%.

It takes approximately two months for a new recruit to become a fully-trained wildfire fighter.

With Budget 2024, B.C. is investing $154 million more in operating funding and $21 million in capital funding over the next three years to support additional wildfire response, recovery and infrastructure resources.

Learn More:

For information about becoming a wildfire fighter in B.C., visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status/about-bcws/employment-and-contracts/employment/wildfire-fighters