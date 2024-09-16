Anaconda Announces General Availability of Python in Excel, Transforming Data Analysis for Millions of Excel Users

Following a successful Public Preview, Python in Excel makes secure Python-powered data analysis and machine learning possible.

Austin, Texas, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaconda Inc. , a leading provider for data science, machine learning, and AI, today announced the general availability of Python in Excel. This integration with Microsoft Excel allows users to run Python code securely and directly within Excel’s grid, requiring no separate Python installation.

Since released into Public Preview in August 2023, Python in Excel has seen widespread applause from both the data science community and business analysts alike. Microsoft Insiders have started using Python in Excel to perform complex analyses without leaving their familiar Excel environment. Now released to the general public, Python in Excel is set to transform the way millions of Excel users and Python practitioners approach their work.

Excel users can now use Python's advanced capabilities for data manipulation, statistical analysis, and data visualization without leaving their familiar spreadsheet environment. This opens up new possibilities for complex analyses and sophisticated visualizations.

Python practitioners can also seamlessly blend their scripts and rich visualizations with the widespread accessibility of Excel. This integration ensures an uninterrupted workflow and simplifies sharing their work with colleagues who primarily use Excel.

“We are thrilled to announce the general availability of Python in Excel, a major breakthrough that will transform the workflow of millions of Excel users around the world,” said Peter Wang, Co-Founder and Chief AI & Innovation Officer at Anaconda. “This integration accelerates the democratization of Python and fulfills a long-standing request from our community. With Python at their fingertips, we’re empowering Excel users to discover new horizons for advanced data analysis and machine learning projects, while making it more accessible and efficient than ever before.”

“With the general availability of Python in Excel, we are ushering in a new era of data analysis,” said Catherine Pidgeon, Head of Product for Microsoft Excel. “This integration, with curated libraries from Anaconda's trusted Python distribution, brings Python's advanced capabilities directly into Excel, making sophisticated data science tools accessible to millions. We're expanding what's possible in Excel, enabling deeper insights and more impactful decisions.”

Key Features and Benefits

Simple Integration: Using Python in Excel is as easy as typing “=PY(” followed by Python code in an Excel cell. The results of the Python calculations or visualizations appear directly in the Excel worksheet.

Advanced Data Visualizations: Create comprehensive data representations within Excel using robust Python libraries such as Matplotlib and Seaborn.

Deep Statistical Analysis: Perform complex statistical tasks directly within Excel cells using powerful Python libraries like pandas and statsmodels.

Seamless Collaboration : Share and collaborate on Python-augmented Excel files with colleagues, maintaining the complexity and power of Python analyses in an Excel-friendly format.

The integration of Anaconda Distribution for Python into Excel is not just a feature—it’s a redefinition of what’s possible in data analytics. By combining Python’s advanced capabilities with Excel’s ubiquitous platform, this integration bridges the gap between high-powered data science and everyday business tools.

Empowering All Users

Excel users will now have access to:

Data Preparation: Clean and prepare data with Python to save time and effort, focusing on actual analysis.

Custom Logic and Calculations: Use Python expressions for custom calculations to fit both simple and complex needs.

Advanced Statistical Modeling: Use Python’s extensive statistical and mathematical libraries to perform analyses beyond Excel’s built-in capabilities.

Machine Learning Models : Build, train, and evaluate machine learning models within Excel using popular Python libraries like Scikit-learn.

Experience the power of Python in Excel for yourself by signing up for Anaconda Certified: Data Analysis with Python in Excel , taught by Microsoft Excel MVP and Python expert David Langer.

“Integrating Python into Excel is a game-changer for data analysts. By leveraging the power of Python libraries like pandas and scikit-learn within the familiar Excel environment, users can unlock new levels of data analysis and insights,” said David Langer, founder, Microsoft Excel MVP and founder, Dave on Data. “I'm excited to see how professionals will enhance their careers and transform their workflows with this powerful integration."

Anaconda is committed to equipping Python in Excel users with every tool they need to be successful. In addition to a wide library of educational resources, the recently released Anaconda Toolbox for Excel allows users to easily generate code, create visualizations, and collaborate with other Python users, and more.

Python in Excel is available now to Excel users on Windows. For more information on getting started with Python in Excel, visit the Microsoft support page here .

About Anaconda

With more than 45 million users, Anaconda is the most popular operating system for AI providing access to the foundational open-source Python packages used in modern AI, data science and machine learning through a seamless platform. We pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continue to steward open-source projects that make tomorrow’s innovations possible. Our enterprise-grade solutions enable corporate, research, and academic institutions around the world to harness the power of open-source for competitive advantage, groundbreaking research, and a better world. To learn more visit https://www.anaconda.com.

