Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of September 16, 2024

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Appropriations

On Wednesday, September 18, the Subcommittee on Subcommittee on Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies will hold an oversight hearing called "Inspectors General of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Department of Transportation, and the National Railroad Passenger Corporation (Amtrak)."

Armed Services

On Monday, September 16, the Armed Services Committee will hold a full committee hearing called "Fielding Technology and Innovation: Industry Views on Department of Defense Acquisition."

On Wednesday, September 18, the Armed Services Committee will hold a full committee hearing called "The Findings and Recommendations of the Commission on the National Defense Strategy."

On Thursday, September 19, the Subcommittee on Military Personnel will hold a hearing called "Oversight of Extremism Policies in the Army."

Budget

On Thursday, September 19, the Budget Committee will hold a full committee hearing called “The Cost of the Biden-Harris Energy Crisis.”

Education and the Workforce

On Wednesday, September 18, the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections will hold a hearing called “Examining the Biden-Harris Attacks on Tipped Workers.”

Energy and Commerce

On Thursday, September 19, the Subcommittee on Environment, Manufacturing, and Critical Materials will hold a hearing called "Holding the Biden-Harris EPA Accountable for Radical Rush-to-Green Spending."

On Thursday, September 19, the Subcommittee on Innovation, Data, and Commerce will hold a hearing called "Federal Trade Commission Practices: A Discussion on Past Versus Present."

Financial Services

On Wednesday, September 18, the Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology and Inclusion will hold a hearing called "Dazed and Confused: Breaking Down the SEC’s Politicized Approach to Digital Assets."

On Wednesday, September 18, the Subcommittee on National Security, Illicit Finance, and International Financial Institutions will hold a hearing called "Protecting Americans' Savings: Examining the Economics of the Multi-Billion Dollar Romance Confidence Scam Industry."

Foreign Affairs

On Wednesday, September 18, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee hearing called "Great Power Competition in the Indo-Pacific."

On Thursday, September 19, the Subcommittee on Oversight & Accountability will hold a hearing called "Money is Policy, Part II: Analyzing Select State Department Grant Awards."

On Thursday, September 19, the Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia will hold a hearing called "Israel and the Middle East at a Crossroads: How Tehran’s Terror Campaign Threatens the U.S. and our Allies."

On Thursday, September 19, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee markup on the following legislation:

H.Res. ___, Recommending the House of Representatives find Antony Blinken, Secretary, U.S. Department of State, in contempt of Congress for refusal to comply with a subpoena duly issued by the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Homeland Security

On Friday, September 20, the Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere will hold a hearing called "Maduro Stole the Elections Again: The Response to Fraud in Venezuela."On Wednesday, September 18, the Committee on Homeland Security will hold a full committee hearing entitled, “A Country Without Borders: How Biden-Harris’ Open-Borders Policies Have Undermined Our Safety and Security.”

On Thursday, September 19, the Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence and the Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement will hold a joint hearing entitled, “Beyond the Border: Terrorism and Homeland Security Consequences of Illegal Immigration.”

House Administration

Judiciary

On Wednesday, September 18, the Subcommittee on Modernization will hold a hearing titled, “Continuity of Congress: Preparing for the Future by Learning from the Past.”

On Wednesday, September 18, the Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance will hold a hearing called "Oversight of Homeland Security Investigations."

Natural Resources

On Wednesday, September 18, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:

Oversight and Accountability

On Wednesday, September 18, the Committee on Oversight and Accountability will hold a full committee markup of the following legislation:

Rules

On Thursday, September 19, the Committee on Oversight and Accountability will hold a full committee hearing called "A Legacy of Incompetence: Consequences of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Policy Failures."

On Tuesday, September 17, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

H.R. 3724, the End Woke Higher Education Act (Owens)

H.R. 4790, the Prioritizing Economic Growth Over Woke Policies Act (Huizenga)

H.R. 5179, the Anti-BDS Labeling Act (Tenney)

H.R. 5339, the Protecting Americans’ Investments from Woke Policies Act (Allen)

H.R. 5717, the No Bailout for Sanctuary Cities Act (LaLota)

H.R. 7909, the Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act (Mace)

H.J. Res. 136, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency relating to "Multi-Pollutant Emissions Standards for Model Years 2027 and Later Light-Duty and Medium-Duty Vehicles" (James)

Member Day Hearing on Proposed Rules Changes for the 119th Congress

Science, Space, and Technology

On Thursday, September 19, the Committee on Rules will hold a Member Day hearing on the following:

On Thursday, September 19, the Subcommittee on Environment and the Subcommittee on Energy will hold a joint hearing called "Navigating the Blue Frontier: Evaluating the Potential of Marine Carbon Dioxide Removal Approaches."

Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party

On Thursday, September 19, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party will hold a hearing called "How the CCP Uses the Law to Silence Critics and Enforce its Rule."

Small Business

On Wednesday, September 18, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "Holding the SBA Accountable: Testimony from Small Business Administrator Guzman."

Veterans Affairs

On Wednesday, September 18, the Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs will hold an oversight hearing titled “Examining VA’s Challenges with Ensuring Quality Contracted Disability Compensation Examinations.”

On Wednesday, September 18, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a markup on pending legislation.

On Wednesday, September 18, the Subcommittee on Health will hold an oversight hearing titled “Dial 988 +1: Examining the Operations of the Veterans Crisis Line.”

On Thursday, September 19, the Subcommittee on Technology Modernization will hold an oversight hearing titled “VA’s Open Cash Register: Fraud, Waste, Abuse and Revenue Operations.”

Ways and Means

On Wednesday, September 18, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing titled “Investing in a Healthier America: Chronic Disease Prevention and Treatment.”

On Friday, September 20, the Subcommittee on Trade will hold a hearing titled “Protecting American Innovation by Establishing and Enforcing Strong Digital Trade Rules.”