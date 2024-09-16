Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of September 16, 2024
Appropriations
On Wednesday, September 18, the Subcommittee on Subcommittee on Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies will hold an oversight hearing called "Inspectors General of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Department of Transportation, and the National Railroad Passenger Corporation (Amtrak)."
Armed Services
On Monday, September 16, the Armed Services Committee will hold a full committee hearing called "Fielding Technology and Innovation: Industry Views on Department of Defense Acquisition."
On Wednesday, September 18, the Armed Services Committee will hold a full committee hearing called "The Findings and Recommendations of the Commission on the National Defense Strategy."
On Thursday, September 19, the Subcommittee on Military Personnel will hold a hearing called "Oversight of Extremism Policies in the Army."
Budget
On Thursday, September 19, the Budget Committee will hold a full committee hearing called “The Cost of the Biden-Harris Energy Crisis.”
Education and the Workforce
On Wednesday, September 18, the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections will hold a hearing called “Examining the Biden-Harris Attacks on Tipped Workers.”
Energy and Commerce
On Thursday, September 19, the Subcommittee on Environment, Manufacturing, and Critical Materials will hold a hearing called "Holding the Biden-Harris EPA Accountable for Radical Rush-to-Green Spending."
On Thursday, September 19, the Subcommittee on Innovation, Data, and Commerce will hold a hearing called "Federal Trade Commission Practices: A Discussion on Past Versus Present."
Financial Services
On Wednesday, September 18, the Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology and Inclusion will hold a hearing called "Dazed and Confused: Breaking Down the SEC’s Politicized Approach to Digital Assets."
On Wednesday, September 18, the Subcommittee on National Security, Illicit Finance, and International Financial Institutions will hold a hearing called "Protecting Americans' Savings: Examining the Economics of the Multi-Billion Dollar Romance Confidence Scam Industry."
Foreign Affairs
On Wednesday, September 18, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee hearing called "Great Power Competition in the Indo-Pacific."
On Thursday, September 19, the Subcommittee on Oversight & Accountability will hold a hearing called "Money is Policy, Part II: Analyzing Select State Department Grant Awards."
On Thursday, September 19, the Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia will hold a hearing called "Israel and the Middle East at a Crossroads: How Tehran’s Terror Campaign Threatens the U.S. and our Allies."
On Thursday, September 19, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee markup on the following legislation:
- H.Res. ___, Recommending the House of Representatives find Antony Blinken, Secretary, U.S. Department of State, in contempt of Congress for refusal to comply with a subpoena duly issued by the Committee on Foreign Affairs.
Homeland Security
On Wednesday, September 18, the Committee on Homeland Security will hold a full committee hearing entitled, “A Country Without Borders: How Biden-Harris’ Open-Borders Policies Have Undermined Our Safety and Security.”
On Thursday, September 19, the Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence and the Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement will hold a joint hearing entitled, “Beyond the Border: Terrorism and Homeland Security Consequences of Illegal Immigration.”
House Administration
On Wednesday, September 18, the Subcommittee on Modernization will hold a hearing titled, “Continuity of Congress: Preparing for the Future by Learning from the Past.”
Judiciary
On Wednesday, September 18, the Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance will hold a hearing called "Oversight of Homeland Security Investigations."
Natural Resources
On Wednesday, September 18, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:
- H.R. 1479, the Chiricahua National Park Act (Ciscomani)
- H.R. 1504, the Apex Area Technical Corrections Act (Horsford)
- H.R. 8931, To redesignate Saratoga National Historical Park as Saratoga National Battlefield Park (Stefanik)
- H.R. 8946, the Reversionary Interest Conveyance Act (Matsui)
- H.R. 9159, the Appalachian Trail Centennial Act (Lawler)
- H.R. 9492, To amend Public Law 99-338 with respect to Kaweah Project permits (Valadao)
- H.R. 9516, the Military Families National Parks Access Enhancement Act (Chavez-DeRemer)
- S. 612, the Lake Tahoe Restoration Reauthorization Act (Sen. Cortez Masto)
Oversight and Accountability
On Wednesday, September 18, the Committee on Oversight and Accountability will hold a full committee markup of the following legislation:
- H.R. 3642, the Executive Branch Accountability and Transparency Act (Langworthy)
- H.R. ___, the Office of National Drug Control Policy Reauthorization Act of 2024 (Comer)
- H.R. ___, the Federal Register Modernization Act (Higgins)
- H.R. 5300, the GAO Inspector General Parity Act (Garcia)
- H.R. ___, the Federal Acquisition Security Council Improvement Act of 2024
- H.R. ___, the Value Over Cost Act of 2024 (Donalds)
- H.R. 5536, the Grant Transparency Act of 2023 (Fry)
- H.R. ___, the Protecting Taxpayers’ Wallets Act (Perry)
- H.R. ___, Manager Attitudes and Notions According to Government Employee Responses (MANAGER) Act (Sessions)
- H.R. 8784, the Full Responsibility and Expedited Enforcement (FREE) Act (Maloy)
- H.R. 825, the Banning Operations and Leases with the Illegitimate Venezuelan Authoritarian Regime (BOLIVAR) Act (Waltz)
Rules
On Tuesday, September 17, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:
- H.R. 3724, the End Woke Higher Education Act (Owens)
- H.R. 4790, the Prioritizing Economic Growth Over Woke Policies Act (Huizenga)
- H.R. 5179, the Anti-BDS Labeling Act (Tenney)
- H.R. 5339, the Protecting Americans’ Investments from Woke Policies Act (Allen)
- H.R. 5717, the No Bailout for Sanctuary Cities Act (LaLota)
- H.R. 7909, the Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act (Mace)
- H.J. Res. 136, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency relating to "Multi-Pollutant Emissions Standards for Model Years 2027 and Later Light-Duty and Medium-Duty Vehicles" (James)
- Member Day Hearing on Proposed Rules Changes for the 119th Congress
Science, Space, and Technology
On Thursday, September 19, the Subcommittee on Environment and the Subcommittee on Energy will hold a joint hearing called "Navigating the Blue Frontier: Evaluating the Potential of Marine Carbon Dioxide Removal Approaches."
Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party
On Thursday, September 19, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party will hold a hearing called "How the CCP Uses the Law to Silence Critics and Enforce its Rule."
Small Business
On Wednesday, September 18, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "Holding the SBA Accountable: Testimony from Small Business Administrator Guzman."
Veterans Affairs
On Wednesday, September 18, the Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs will hold an oversight hearing titled “Examining VA’s Challenges with Ensuring Quality Contracted Disability Compensation Examinations.”
On Wednesday, September 18, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a markup on pending legislation.
On Wednesday, September 18, the Subcommittee on Health will hold an oversight hearing titled “Dial 988 +1: Examining the Operations of the Veterans Crisis Line.”
On Thursday, September 19, the Subcommittee on Technology Modernization will hold an oversight hearing titled “VA’s Open Cash Register: Fraud, Waste, Abuse and Revenue Operations.”
Ways and Means
On Wednesday, September 18, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing titled “Investing in a Healthier America: Chronic Disease Prevention and Treatment.”
On Friday, September 20, the Subcommittee on Trade will hold a hearing titled “Protecting American Innovation by Establishing and Enforcing Strong Digital Trade Rules.”
