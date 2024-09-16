Sabanto Enhances John Deere 6E Series Tractors with Advanced Safety and Operational Features

John Deere 6E Series equipped with Sabanto's newest technology

ITASCA, IL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabanto, Inc. is excited to announce significant advancements in its product line, specifically designed to enhance the functionality and safety of John Deere 6E series tractors, including models 6105E, 6120E, and 6135E.

These updates are poised to revolutionize the operational capabilities of these tractors, particularly for nighttime operations and autonomous functionalities.

Automating field operations marks a significant advancement in addressing labor challenges throughout the industry, enabling continuous tractor operations at any time of day or night. This automation empowers the industry to progress by achieving more with less labor.

The new features are compatible with the John Deere 6E series, including the 6105E, 6120E, and 6135E models, and support both cab and 4-wheel drive models, ensuring extensive operational flexibility.

A new lighting kit will be offered, significantly improving visibility during nighttime operations, and ensuring that operators have a clear view, enhancing safety and efficiency in low-light conditions. The tractors are now compatible with an advanced audio and visual system that provides enhanced safety alerts and status indications.

The visual system includes beacon lights with distinct status indications to inform operators and bystanders of the tractor’s operational status.

"By incorporating new features into the John Deere 6E series, we are providing more farmers with the advantages of enhanced safety and efficiency on equipment they already have in their machine shed," said Craig Rupp, CEO and Founder of Sabanto. "This development aligns with our mission to deliver a cost-effective, user-friendly solution that extends operators' working hours and boosts productivity."

The new retrofit kit for the John Deere 6E series is commercially available through Sabanto’s elite dealer network of precision ag specialists across the United States and Canada. Sabanto dealers serve customers locally, ensuring they receive first-class purchasing guidance and technical support.

Visit sabantoag.com to learn more about the company, the technology behind its autonomy platforms and to keep up with news as the company expands its product offerings throughout North America.

About Sabanto

Headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Sabanto’s mission is to accelerate autonomy in agricultural machinery to solve two primary problems: (i) the increasingly acute scarcity of labor in rural areas and (ii) ever-increasing capital expenses for modern ag machinery. Sabanto’s core competency revolves around low-cost retrofits of existing agriculture machinery regardless of make or model, along with the development of necessary supporting software to maximize the utility of autonomous technology, thereby increasing producer ROI. Learn more at sabantoag.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.