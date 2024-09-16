Sertainty to Showcase Cutting-Edge Data Security Innovations at Digital360 Summit in Austin, TX

Sertainty Corporation, a pioneer in data security and privacy, announces its participation in the Digital360 Summit in Austin, TX, from September 24-26, 2024

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sertainty Corporation, a pioneer in data security and privacy, is proud to announce its participation in the Digital360 Summit in Austin, TX, from September 24-26, 2024. At this year’s summit, Amir Sternhell, Chief Strategy Officer for Sertainty, will be joined by Dr. Stan McClellan, an esteemed industry expert, to speak on the critical issues of data security and trustworthiness within smart city infrastructures.

Sternhell and Dr. McClellan will participate in two separate panel discussions on smart infrastructure, drawing from Dr. McClellan’s latest book, Data, Security, and Trust in Smart Cities (Springer). The first panel, titled ‘The Role of AI in the Smart City,’ will explore the integration of AI and machine learning for predictive analysis and forecasts. This discussion will also address the multifaceted challenges faced by smart cities and modern urban infrastructures. The second panel, ‘Data Security and Trustworthiness in the Smart City,’ will cover vital topics such as cybersecurity, encryption, data protection, integrity, control strategies, and optimizations.

Dr. McClellan, Co-Founder of CIEDAR, senior consultant for Sertainty, and editor of Data, Security, and Trust in Smart Cities, said: “I’m thrilled to continue our collaboration with Sertainty at the Digital360 Summit, where we’ll explore essential aspects of data security and trustworthiness in smart city environments. This partnership is a natural extension of our work in the recently published book Data, Security, and Trust in Smart Cities. The insights Amir and I bring to this event build on foundational concepts explored in the book, offering practical solutions for the real-world challenges faced by the global digital supply chain, smart cities, and modern urban infrastructures.”

Sertainty will also highlight its ongoing partnership with Texas State University's Connected Infrastructure for Education, Demonstration, and Applied Research (CIEDAR) program. The collaboration integrates the Sertainty patented technology within smart networks and utility systems. The CIEDAR Networking Lab has successfully tested and implemented the data level active intelligence technology from Sertainty to secure real-time data transmission in smart meter applications. The project aims to enhance data security, optimize local energy systems, and support AI-driven digital twin technologies, setting a new benchmark for smart city utilities.

Sternhell commented, “We are excited to present the outcomes of our collaboration with CIEDAR and the Ingram School of Engineering at Texas State University during the Digital360 Summit. By integrating our technology into advanced metering infrastructures via LoRaWAN communication, we demonstrate the power of industry-academia partnerships in advancing smart city capabilities and ensuring secure, trustworthy data.”

The ongoing collaboration between Sertainty and the Ingram School of Engineering at Texas State University has made substantial progress in securing smart utility systems through advanced encryption and digital twin technologies. Led by Dr. Damian Valles and his team, this active project leverages patented technology from Sertainty to protect real-time data transmitted via LoRaWAN networks.

Dr. Valles stated, "Our work with Sertainty represents a pivotal step forward in integrating secure data frameworks and its collection within smart utility systems. By utilizing the Sertainty technology, we are enhancing the security and integrity of smart metering data and also setting the stage for advanced digital twin applications that can significantly optimize grid networks, improve energy management, and system resilience."

The project ensures the cohesion and reliability of smart metering and energy management data. Dr. Valles and his team are developing a LoRaWAN network to test data transmission and protection protocols using patented Sertainty technology. A specific emphasis has been put on overcoming data latency and ensuring quality for edge processing. The project aims to develop a digital twin model to simulate and optimize smart meter operations, providing real-time monitoring and control capabilities. The project completion date is estimated for early 2025.

Sertainty Corporation is a technology company that uses a zero-trust methodology to empower data with active intelligence and self-protection. The company has been on a mission to transform how data is secured, governed, and monetized. The company’s groundbreaking technology, validated by a 100% score from Veracode, enables data to act as an active participant in its lifecycle. This innovation positions Sertainty as a leader in implementing zero-trust principles at the data level.

For more information about Sertainty’s participation in the Digital360 Summit and its collaboration with CIEDAR, visit Sertainty's Website or Digital360 Summit.

