Green Mountain Hiker Rescue

September 16, 2024

Effingham, NH – At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a call from State Police about an injured hiker on the Dearborn Trail in Effingham. Judith Scolavino, 70, of Center Conway, NH, was hiking with with some friends when she slipped and injured her ankle. Scolavino was unable to bear weight so 911 was called for assistance. Conservation Officers responded along with Effingham Fire Department, Freedom Fire Department, Action Ambulance Service, and Freedom Police arrived to assist. Scolavino was located and transported by rescue litter to the trailhead parking area arriving at 5:15 p.m. She was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for evaluation and treatment.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.