Stride, Inc. Named Best EdTech Company by Global EdTech Awards

Global EdTech recognizes the company for pioneering accessible, personalized education solutions

RESTON, Va., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride, Inc., one of the nation’s leading education companies, has been named the Best EdTech Company by the Global EdTech Awards. This recognition highlights Stride's commitment to delivering accessible, personalized, and career-centric virtual learning experiences.

The Global EdTech Awards, dedicated to showcasing the exceptional efforts of educators and EdTech providers, aims to celebrate those who have made a significant impact in the field of education. Stride, Inc. stood out among its competitors, impressing the judges with its flexible online solutions and dedication to equipping students with tools to address the challenges of the future.

Stride, Inc. has been at the forefront of the EdTech industry for decades, providing comprehensive online learning solutions that cater to the diverse needs of learners of all ages. Stride’s K12-powered schools offer personalized education experiences with a robust award-winning K–12 online curriculum, state-certified teachers, hands-on activities, and immersive experiences.

Through Stride Career Prep, project-based learning and real-world experiences teach high school students critical thinking and collaboration skills they need to prepare for a rapidly changing future. And Stride’s career development programs like Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts give adult learners access to lifelong learning opportunities for upskilling and reimagining their future.

This award comes at the heels of Stride being named "Remote Learning Solution Provider of the Year" by EdTech Breakthrough and earning six Stevie awards for the virtual conference Promising Practices, the Stride Professional Development Center, Stride’s Innovative and Accessible Virtual Labs, and Stride’s Minecraft Education Worlds.

About Stride, Inc.

Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is redefining lifelong learning with innovative, high-quality education solutions. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Stride reaches learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. Learn more at Stridelearning.com.

