Allied Announces September 2024 Distribution

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties REIT (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) announced today that the Trustees of Allied have declared a distribution of $0.15 per unit for the month of September 2024, representing $1.80 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on October 15, 2024, to unitholders of record as at September 30, 2024.



About Allied

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Cecilia C. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 977-9002

cwilliams@alliedreit.com

Nanthini Mahalingam, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(416) 977-9002

nmahalingam@alliedreit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.