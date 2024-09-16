Mike Pappas Joins Proof of the Pudding as Executive Vice President of Operations

Michael Pappas, Executive Vice President of Operations, Proof of the Pudding Proof of the Pudding logo

We are excited to expand our leadership team to maintain and expand upon our high levels of service for our valued partnerships and also support future pipeline growth." — Adam Noyes, CEO, Proof of the Pudding

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proof of the Pudding , a leader in food service management and catering for prestige sporting events, state-of-the-art convention centers, sports and entertainment arenas and college stadiums, today announced that Mike Pappas has joined the company as executive vice president of operations.In this role, Pappas will oversee business operations nationwide with accountability for driving performance at sports and entertainment venues including eight D1 colleges, World of Coca-Cola, Atlanta’s Gas South District Center and Arena, and PGA’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic.“We are excited to expand our leadership team to maintain and expand upon our high levels of service for our valued partnerships and also support future pipeline growth,” said Adam Noyes, CEO of Proof of the Pudding. “Mike’s success in leading large-scale food and beverage operations with innovative strategies combined with his deep understanding of the culinary landscape will help further guide the team and continue our focus on culinary, operational and creative excellence.”With 30 years of hospitality experience, Pappas most recently served as vice president of operations for Franklin Junction where he led operations for a $100M+ virtual restaurant, cloud concept start-up bringing name brand virtual concepts to host partners. He has held multiple industry leadership roles including vice president of motorsports for Levy Restaurants and vice president at Americrown Services.At Levy, he led all F&B operations of 12 NASCAR, ten SMI and four independent racetracks, Coachella, Stagecoach, The Rolling Stones and F1, with annual revenue of $150M. Pappas has also served as an executive chef for Aramark, Harry’s of America and Centerplate.“I’m grateful for the opportunity to help grow Proof of the Pudding,” said Pappas. “I’m energized by the company’s long-term partner relationships and team members’ commitment to excellence.”###About Proof of the PuddingBased in Atlanta, GA, Proof of the Pudding has served top-notch cuisine, service and design for clients nationwide for more than 45 years. At state-of-the-art convention centers, sports arenas, collegiate stadiums, cultural landmarks, world-class golf courses, yacht shows and motorsports facilities, Proof’s passion for elevated hospitality, service and quality is served daily via custom creative menus. The company’s list of partnerships includes PGA Tour, Gas South Arena, Michelin Raceway & Tower, The World of Coca-Cola, The Carter Center, Georgia Tech University, Duke University, Mississippi State University, Wake Forest University and Emory Sports Medicine Complex. Proof’s services include food service and venue management, premium sports and entertainment, large-scale corporate and social events and wedding catering, customer service training and catering consulting. The company’s demonstrated expertise has been recognized with a variety of industry awards, including BizBash’s Industry Innovator Award. In 2023, Proof of the Pudding received investment from Bruin Capital, a global sports and entertainment investment company.

