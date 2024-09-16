Mobile Marketing Market Size is Expected to Reach $57,850 Million by 2030 | Google Llc, Oracle Corporation

Mobile Marketing Markets

The mobile marketing market is fueled by the rise of on-demand business models, adoption of omnichannel shopping, and the increasing demand for personalization.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mobile marketing market size generated $11.00 billion in 2020, and is predicted to reach $57.85 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.On-demand business model with an emphasis on customer experience and an increase in popularity of omnichannel shopping fuel the growth of the global mobile marketing market. On the other hand, complexities in integrating electronic data and data synchronization hinder the market progress. On the contrary, AI-based client experience management policies are anticipated to create opportunities for the market in the future.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06262 The global mobile marketing market scenario is primarily driven by factors such as the increasing popularity of the on-demand business model; increasing adoption of omnichannel shopping experience and the need for personalization within consumer behavior has mandated the companies to adopt strategic initiatives that would boost the overall product sales, thereby creating a higher profit margin. However, complexities in integrating electronic data interchange and data synchronization and bias issues within the operational data are estimated to hinder the overall market growth. With AI becoming a core part of the technology, its integration within the software is set to create meaningful insights for various business structures creating higher profit margins Furthermore, expanding the cloud-based business model is set to create a lucrative opportunity for the Mobile Marketing market during the forecast period.COVID-19 scenario:1. Strict regulations regarding social distancing measures increased the preference for online channels.2. During the pandemic, as most companies have adopted a work-from-home policy, the demand for mobile marketing services has increased. This helps companies to offer an efficient consumer experience.For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A06262 The report segments the global mobile marketing market based on channel, component, verticals, organization size, and region.Based on component, the platform segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the services segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2030.Based on channel, the messaging segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the mobile marketing industry during the forecast period. On the other hand, the quick response (QR) code segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.6% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.Key players of the global mobile marketing market analyzed in the research include Airship, Acoustic, Vibes, Swrve, Adobe, Braze, Localytics, Oracle, Salesforce, and SAP.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobile-marketing-market/purchase-options Key Findings Of The Study1. Based on component, in 2020 the platform segment dominated the Mobile Marketing market size. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.2. Based on channel, the messaging segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020 during the forecast period.3. Based on organization size, the SME segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, however, the large enterprise segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.4. Based on industry, the retail and e-commerce segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, however, the healthcare segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.5. Based on region, the Mobile Marketing industry was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06262 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains. 