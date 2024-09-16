MACON, GA - Joined by other state leaders, Governor Brian P. Kemp hosted leaders from Georgia's healthcare industry today for a roundtable discussion on civil litigation policies impacting the state's healthcare providers and affordability for hardworking Georgians. The second of three roundtable listening sessions on this topic Governor Kemp announced earlier this month, today's event at Atrium Health's Macon campus was another step in engaging stakeholders from around the state to help best approach this topic in the coming legislative session. Participants included representatives from the Georgia Hospital Association, Georgia Medical Association, Georgia Health Care Association, and private practitioners.

“Improving healthcare access and affordability has been one of my top priorities since day one of my administration,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “As part of our comprehensive approach to that issue, we are committed to hearing from healthcare practitioners on how the civil litigation climate in our state is impacting their ability to best care for Georgians. I'm grateful for their engagement on this topic as we look into how best to approach reform.”

Governor Kemp hosted the first roundtable on the state's civil litigation climate in August, hearing from small business leaders on the direct impacts of ballooning civil lawsuits on their operations. The first step in a multi-phase effort to address the issue of litigation reform was taken in the 2024 legislative session with the passage of the Data Analysis for Tort Reform Act, sponsored by the governor's Floor Leader Rep. Will Wade, which created a mechanism to gather needed information that will guide next steps. Both chambers of the General Assembly also worked on legislation during the 2024 session specific to the issue of civil litigation, including SB 426 and SB 83. Both the Senate and House of Representatives will remain valued partners in the broader effort to address soaring costs due to civil litigation.

“I really appreciate the work from Governor Kemp, Lt. Governor Jones, Speaker Burns, and all members of the General Assembly for helping us move the ball forward last session,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King. “Lawsuit abuse reform is needed to ensure Georgia and its citizens stay in the forefront of states to do business.”

In his remarks opening the roundtable discussion, Governor Kemp discussed the challenges the current climate has placed on the healthcare industry and patients in Georgia, reiterating his commitment to hearing from all sides on this issue.

“Georgia’s current healthcare liability laws are pulling vital resources away from our core mission – caring for patients and supporting our communities,” said Caylee Noggle, President and CEO of the Georgia Hospital Association. “While we firmly believe in holding providers accountable for patient care, many of these laws restrict access to care and threaten the survival of healthcare facilities across the state. I’m grateful to Governor Kemp for bringing this important issue to the table, and to the many elected officials who joined the discussion. Healthcare liability reform is a critical step in improving access to care, enhancing quality, and strengthening our healthcare workforce. GHA is eager to collaborate with Governor Kemp and other leaders to drive positive change for all Georgians.”

“On behalf of the Medical Association of Georgia, I want to thank Governor Brian Kemp for his focus on civil justice reform,” said Dr. Brett Cannon of the Medical Association of Georgia. “Georgia has a number of healthcare challenges, all of which are exacerbated by the current legal climate, and the resulting challenges of recruiting and retaining physicians across our state. All Georgians are currently paying the price of a broken system by way of higher costs and reduced access to care. MAG looks forward to pursuing meaningful and reasonable reforms that address these concerns.”

“I am grateful to Governor Kemp for bringing together our state's top legislative leaders and representatives from across the healthcare continuum to listen to our challenges and discuss efforts to reduce costly and predatory lawsuits that only benefit the wealth of the lawyer and shift resources away from bedside care and into the courtroom,” said Chris Downing, President and CEO of the Georgia Health Care Association. “Our state's long term care communities are committed to meeting the needs of Georgia's growing population of seniors, and we are deeply appreciative of Governor Kemp's commitment to reform efforts that would foster accountability and ensure resources are directed where they are needed most - on high-quality health care of our patients and residents.”

Participants discussed the impacts of Georgia’s civil litigation climate and its effect on insurance rates and availability in the healthcare industry. Easing the economic burden on Georgians is a top priority of both Governor Kemp and the General Assembly, and that includes furthering access to quality, affordable healthcare.

Hosted by Atrium Health, the Governor's Office is grateful to all who participated in today's roundtable and looks forward to continued engagement on this issue.