OKX Partners with 1inch to Enhance Token Swap Experience on DEX Aggregator

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 16, 2024.

OKX Wallet Partners with 1inch to Enhance Token Swap Experience on DEX aggregator

OKX Wallet has partnered with 1inch to integrate their cutting-edge Swap and Fusion APIs into its multi-chain wallet and aggregator of nearly 500 DEXs.

Key highlights of the integration include:

Enhanced swap efficiency: Users can now access optimal rates and routes across multiple DeFi ecosystems, powered by 1inch’s cutting edge technologies

The integration offers built-in MEV protection, safeguarding users against front-running and sandwich attacks Greater flexibility: With access to both decentralized (DEX) and centralized exchange (CEX) liquidity sources, users can enjoy a more seamless trading experience.

This integration allows for deeper liquidity, ensuring better pricing and reduced slippage across diverse trading pairs. By aggregating liquidity from nearly 500 DEXs and leveraging the efficiency of CEXs, the integration empowers users to execute larger trades with minimal disruption and optimize their strategies across multiple platforms, all via a single interface.

This partnership reflects OKX's ongoing dedication to innovation and user satisfaction. By leveraging 1inch's advanced technologies, OKX continues to enhance its ecosystem, providing users with a safer, more efficient, and customizable swapping experience.

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services.



