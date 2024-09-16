PALMER’S LAUNCHES NEW SHIMMER & SHAPE INNOVATIONS IN SKINCARE

Englewood Cliffs, NJ, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmer's®, a leading skin and hair care brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of three exciting new products that will turn your skincare routine into a 360° glow up. Introducing Cocoa Butter Formula® Shimmer Radiance Body Oil, Cocoa Butter Formula Shimmer Radiance Body Gloss, and Coconut Oil Formula® Brazilian Coco Body Cream. These innovative additions to the Palmer's lineup are set to captivate younger consumers with their affordable prices and next level formulations.

Inspired by the growing trend of DIY-hacking videos and social listening, Palmer's has created the perfect shimmering solution for those seeking radiant and flawless skin. The Shimmer Radiance Body Oil, infused with Cocoa Butter and Vitamin E, combines an illuminating glow with nourishing hydration. This body oil creates a filter-flawless effect and leaves your skin shimmering with confidence. The deep-nourishing Shimmer Radiance Body Gloss adds a kiss of highlight while blurring imperfections. The Shimmer Radiance Body Oil and Gloss can be cocktailed together for ultimate luminosity and hydration.

Palmer’s third blockbuster launch brings clinically proven results to the trendy firming bum bum body care segment. Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Brazilian Coco Cream is a decadent body cream proven to visibly firm and tone skin, while improving the appearance of cellulite in as little as 2 weeks. After 8 weeks in a clinical study, 98% of users saw visibly improved skin firmness. Crafted with Fair Trade Coconut, Brazil Nut, Acai and Guarana, Palmer's Brazilian Coco Whipped Bum, Bust & Body Cream drenches skin in 48 hour moisture with an indulgently creamy Coconut scent.

“These are some of the most exciting product launches from Palmer’s, combining our highly efficacious formula technologies with on-trend skin pay offs. We’re continuing our commitment to consumer led innovation,” said Rebecca Brown, Vice President of Marketing at E.T. Browne Drug Co.

Palmer’s latest skincare intros are dermatologist-approved, vegan-friendly, and cruelty-free aligned with the brand’s commitment to provide high-quality skincare at accessible price points.

These new products are available nationwide at mass, drug and grocery retailers. Pricing ranges from $11.99-$15.99.

About E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc.

E.T. Browne Drug Co., maker of Palmer's®, is a family-owned business and one of America's most loved skincare companies. For 180 years, Palmer's® has been a trusted brand, providing treatment-oriented products that are passed down from generation to generation. The name Palmer's is synonymous with high-quality, efficacious natural skin and hair care product lines including Cocoa Butter Formula, Coconut Oil Formula, Shea Formula and Skin Success. To learn more about E.T. Browne Drug Co, visit www.palmers.com, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram.

Attachments

Dalia Levi E.T. Browne Drug Co. 201-894-9020 dlevi@etbrowne.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.