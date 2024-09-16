$BNX Token Officially Added as Trading Pair on Four.meme Platform

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four.meme, a leading meme token launchpad built on the BNB Chain, is thrilled to announce the official listing of the $BNX Token as a trading pair on the platform. This strategic move will provide $BNX holders with increased trading opportunities and enhanced liquidity through multiple trading pairs on Four.meme.





Expanded Trading Opportunities and Liquidity for BNX Holders

The $BNX Token will be integrated into Four.meme's multi-token trading system. Creators launching tokens on Four.meme can choose $BNX as a trading pair within the internal liquidity pool. Once the pool reaches 100% capacity, a portion of the user's tokens and all collected $BNX will be paired on PancakeSwap, establishing additional liquidity for both tokens.

Four.meme Unveils BinaryX Connection and Shared Vision

Four.meme revealed its origins as a project incubated and backed by BinaryX, a prominent player in the Web3 gaming space. According to the BinaryX team, while they remain committed to providing solutions for the GameFi community, they are also expanding into new business directions. The launch of Four.meme is expected to further enrich the BinaryX ecosystem, offering more diversified options and value to the community.

Four.meme’s creation was motivated by BinaryX's commitment to fostering innovation and capitalizing on emerging trends within the cryptocurrency landscape.

"We're excited to welcome BNX Token to the Four.meme ecosystem," said Eddie, Co-founder at Four.meme. "This integration will offer $BNX holders greater flexibility and convenience for trading their tokens, while also expanding liquidity and exposure for $BNX within the wider crypto community."

"We are excited to offer seamless trading on Four.meme for our $BNX holders," said Adam, BinaryX's Head of Product and Innovation. "Adding $BNX to the Four.meme multi-token trading feature increases accessibility, provides more liquidity options, and ultimately benefits the entire $BNX community. Our team actively seeks new technological advancements and trends to continuously expand $BNX's use cases. We thank the BinaryX community for your continued support and hope to bring more exciting updates to you."

About Four.meme

Four.meme is a leading fair launch platform dedicated to meme coins on the BNB Chain. Their mission is to empower creators and communities to launch meme coins on a level playing field. The platform's intuitive features enable users and founders to launch meme coins within minutes, with trading facilitated by a bonding curve mechanism.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a leading Web3 incubation platform and game publisher dedicated to creating innovative experiences. As a veteran Web3 game publisher, BinaryX has released popular titles like "Ai Hero" and "Pancake Mayor." They are also the incubator behind Four.meme, the leading meme fair launchpad on the BNB Chain.

BinaryX actively leverages cutting-edge technologies in blockchain and tech to empower its community of over 300,000 users. Their platform provides unique opportunities to own various token assets, such as in-game items and meme tokens. Additionally, users can participate in key decision-making processes, experiencing the true potential of Web3.



