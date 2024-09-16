Michaels Unveils 2024 Holiday Décor Collections and Store Hours to Kick Off 100 Days to Christmas

Embrace the holidays with an exciting variety of new décor, trees, gift wrap, ribbon and more hitting shelves earlier than ever to inspire your festive celebrations





IRVING, Texas, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michaels , the best place for all things creative, today unveiled a preview of its exclusive holiday décor collections in celebration of the 100-day countdown to Christmas. The four highly-anticipated, trendsetting collections will begin rolling out earlier than ever before, starting September 27. With extended holiday hours, a broad assortment of creative supplies and gifts, and completely revamped holiday essentials like gift wrap, ribbon and trees, Michaels is the one-stop holiday shop to make the season bright.

With 41% of consumers planning to start holiday shopping in October or earlier,1 and 1-in-5 shopping specifically for holiday décor in September or earlier,2 Michaels is ready to meet this early demand, offering fresh new décor and festive supplies as soon as customers need them. Customers can now preview all four exclusive décor collections, which will be shoppable in stores and online as they roll out in September and October. From cheerful throw pillows and cozy blankets to candles, wreaths, ornaments, and outdoor décor, Michaels has everything needed to create a joyful holiday ambiance with options to suit every style, space, and budget.

“Our new holiday decor collections are a reflection of how Michaels uniquely adapts emerging trends to deliver exclusive designs. Each collection is thoughtfully developed to embody the spirit of the season while staying true to the diverse styles our customers love,” said Mandi Clark, Director of Trend and Design at Michaels. “This trend-forward approach doesn’t stop at décor – we carry these trending colors, prints, and materials throughout the entire store, from party supplies and baking essentials to gift wrap and faux florals, giving our creative customers endless opportunities to buy or DIY their favorite holiday styles.”

The first collection, dropping September 27, is Sprinkle Shop. This sugar-coated décor will transform your space into a whimsical #Candycore wonderland, featuring cotton candy Christmas trees, frosted gingerbread, gumdrops galore, and the star of the show—Sprinkle Santa. Set in a vibrant palette of pinks, soft greens, and bright reds, paired with flocked and iridescent accents, this fun-filled collection will infuse your space with holiday magic all season long.

The wait won’t be long for the three remaining collections, which will launch on October 18:

Holiday Pines: Embrace the rustic charm of a woodland retreat with this forest-inspired décor. Set in rich greens, cool wood tones, and striking black accents rarely seen in the holiday season, this cozy collection features majestic deer, lush evergreens, oversized pinecones, and golden jingle bells, bringing the serene beauty of the outdoors inside.

Gala: Transport yourself to a royal Christmas ball with this luxurious collection inspired by the spirit of The Nutcracker, featuring dainty bows, elegant swans, ballerinas, trumpets, and enchanting fairytale characters. Adorned with pastel pinks and blues, creamy whites, and accents of gold, pearls, crystals, feathers, and glitter, this dreamy collection exudes romance and will add a magical touch to all your holiday celebrations.

Night Before Christmas: This collection puts a modern twist on the timeless traditional red and green holiday aesthetic with a refined palette of reds, crisp whites, and minimal green accents. Combining quintessential holiday icons like Santa, reindeer, trees, and bells, paired with trend-forward styles like bows and light plaid patterns, this elevated collection offers a perfect balance of nostalgia and contemporary charm.



“We’re thrilled to launch these collections earlier than ever, allowing customers to start decorating sooner and enjoy the holiday magic for even longer,” continued Clark. “With prices starting at just $2.99, achieving your perfect holiday vision has never been more accessible.”

This year, customers can get creative with an expanded fabric assortment and explore the newly revamped “Tree Forest,” featuring an extensive array of artificial Christmas trees with new sizes, finishes, lighting options, and even musical features to suit any space. Additionally, Michaels has expanded its gift wrap and ribbon collection with a fresh assortment of new designs and textures to elevate holiday décor and gift-giving.

Not only can customers start shopping for Michaels’ holiday items earlier than ever this year, but they’ll also find them all season long with new products rolling out throughout the season, ensuring that both holiday enthusiasts and last-minute shoppers can find what they need, when they need it.

Use our Store Locator on Michaels.com to check your local store’s extended hours in addition to our holiday hours below:

Thanksgiving: Closed

Closed Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Super Saturday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed

Closed New Year’s Eve: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. New Year’s Day: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.



Michaels is the destination for everything to create anything and has much more holiday inspiration and fun to come in the 100 days until Christmas, so be sure to visit us online, follow us on social media @michaelsstores, and watch for more of our holiday news.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.

At The Michaels Companies Inc., our purpose is to fuel the joy of creativity. As the leading creative destination in North America, we operate over 1,300 stores in 49 states and Canada and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. The Michaels Companies, Inc. also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise, and MakerPlace by Michaels, a dedicated handmade goods marketplace. Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Michaels is the best place for all things creative. For more information, please visit www.michaels.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Petersen

prcontact@michaels.com

1National Retail Federation, 2023 holiday shopping outlook

2Michaels, 2024 holiday survey of 1,000 gen-pop respondents who celebrate Christmas, Hannukah or General Winter Holidays

Photos accompanying this announcement are available to download HERE .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ad0ad0e-5079-4db0-acc7-9e598d89304f

Michael's 2024 Holiday Decor Collections Holiday Pines, Gala, Night Before Christmas, Sprinkle Shop

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.