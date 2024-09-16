truInsights into Anxiety in Pets: Trupanion Sees Record High Year of Anxiety Claims, Offers Tips for How to Spot and Prevent

truInsights is a data focused initiative introduced by Trupanion and designed to deliver valuable health-related data and insights to pet parents, veterinarians and pet lovers alike

SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anxiety claims are on the rise, according to Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs. Looking at veterinary invoice data from over one million insured pets, Trupanion indicates that in total, and on a per pet basis, 2023 was a record high for the number of veterinary claims related to anxiety and offers tips for pet parents looking for ways to spot or prevent anxiety in their own pets.



A Year of Record High Claims for Anxiety

In 2023, Trupanion paid 21,180 anxiety claims, and from 2019 - 2023, on average paid about 12,178 anxiety claims per year. These claims have been steadily increasing each year, growing an estimated 227% in total, and as a percentage of total Trupanion insured pets, by 71% since 2019. Anxiety can be a chronic condition in pets, and Trupanion members claiming for anxiety make an average of 3 claims for this condition over their pets’ lifetime.

Commenting on the increase in anxiety-related claims among Trupanion members, Dr. Steve Weinrauch, BVMS, MRCVS, Trupanion Chief Product & Veterinary Officer, explains, "It's important not to assume that a rise in claims is linked to an increase in pet anxiety. Many factors could influence this trend, such as families spending more time with their pets and noticing their behavior, along with increased access to and awareness of the care available to today’s pets.”

Amongst Trupanion’s population of insured dogs, nearly 4% have had a claim related to anxiety compared to nearly 2% for insured cats. Adult pets (age 1-7) claim 57% more often for anxiety than puppies and kittens, and senior pets (age 7 and up) claim 88% more than puppies and kittens.

Top Dog Breeds for Anxiety Claims

Pyrenean Mountain Dog (Great Pyrenees)

English Springer Spaniel

Olde English Bulldog

Shetland Sheepdog

Australian Cattle Dog



Top Cat Breeds for Anxiety Claims

Siamese

Bengal

Persian

Ragdoll

Siberian



Spot, Prevent, & Treat Anxiety in Dogs

Signs and symptoms of anxiety in dogs include:

panting

pacing

excessive vocalization

inappropriate elimination (urinating or defecating in the house)

hiding or withdrawing

trembling, behavioral changes (acting irritable or aggressive)

tucking the tail between the legs

pulling the ears back

dilated eyes

drooling

excessive grooming or other forms of self-harm

appetite changes

“For anxiety in all pets, recognizing behavior changes early can be key to helping prevent the problem from escalating,” says veterinarian and Trupanion General Manager, Dr. Stephen Rose, BVSc (Hons1) M Infotech CVA ACVCHM. “Like most wellbeing aspects of our own and our pet's lives, simple and regular exercise and a balanced, nutritious diet are important, as well as plenty of play sessions and quality time with your pet and providing enrichment toys such as food puzzles or toys filled with treats to stimulate the mind.”

Dr. Rose continued, “If your dog is showing signs of anxiety, don’t hesitate to talk to your veterinarian if you’re concerned. There are many options available, including many that don’t involve medication. Even providing a quiet, safe space for your dog to retreat to when needed or simply ensuring appropriate daily exercise can go a long way. There are also excellent counterconditioning and desensitization behavior modification programs that can help train your dog to become less fearful and reactive.”

Spot, Prevent, & Treat Anxiety in Cats

Signs and symptoms of anxiety in cats include:



overgrooming

excessive vocalization

drooling

behavior changes

hiding or withdrawing

pacing or restlessness

changes to litter box habits

changes in appetite

“For cats, adding vertical space like cat trees and safe shelving are great for both prevention and ongoing treatment,” says Dr. Rose. “Cats need quiet, safe spaces and alone time as well as enrichment, and cat trees can often provide both. Cats can also be remarkably sensitive to routine, so avoid sudden changes to their litter type, food, and be sure to keep their litter box clean. And don’t underestimate the value of play—catnip, interactive toys, and food puzzles are all important for kitty, too. If needed, veterinarian recommended pheromones or supplements may be found at your local pet store or directly from your veterinarian. Most importantly, if you have any concerns, reach out to your veterinarian.”

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia with over 1,000,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. Policies are sold and administered by Trupanion Managers USA, Inc. (CA license No. 0G22803, NPN 9588590). For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Contacts :

Media: Trupanion Corporate Communications

Corporate.communications@trupanion.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.