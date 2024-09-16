Fluke Corporation Launches Compact, Versatile iSee Mobile Thermal Camera for Safe and Accurate Electrical Inspection On-the-Go

High resolution iSee camera enables electricians, HVAC technicians and contractors to access thermal imaging with their smart phone, for accurate temperature measurement on the go, or in hard-to-reach places.

Everett, Washington, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVERETT, Wash., September 16, 2024 — Fluke Corporation, the market leader in electronic test and measurement tools, today announced the launch of the iSee Mobile Thermal Camera, a pocket-sized, portable thermal camera with the resolution to deliver detailed image quality comparable to professional cameras, with full temperature range analysis. Utilized by inserting the hardware into a smartphone, the iSee Camera detects heat output, which can highlight abnormal temperatures easily and efficiently. Prioritizing the worker, the portability of the iSee camera is particularly beneficial for roles that require accurate thermal imaging from a safe distance or on the go.

Able to be launched in one second and weighing just under an ounce, the iSee Camera is designed for electricians, HVAC technicians, contractors, and other professionals who need an easier way to capture detailed thermal images for accurate temperature readings. The iSee camera provides detailed image quality with high resolution (256 x 192 pixels), high temperature range (14 to 1022 °F), accuracy (±2% or 3.6 °F) and a 25 Hz frame rate that makes it suitable for use in many applications, including electrical and mechanical inspections, inspection service, HVAC inspection, product R & D, quality control, and more.

“We designed the iSee Camera to bring safety and convenience to thermal inspections without compromising the power and precision professionals need to do their jobs,” said Hector Martinez, Product Manager, Thermal Imaging, Fluke. “The new resolution in iSee allows users to check panels and other connections for abnormal heating from a safe distance without putting themselves at risk. This will be the camera of choice for thermographers who need portability but demand safety and high-quality images.”

The iSee Camera features include:

Powerful temperature range analysis - Never miss any details with the camera’s real-time high and low temperature markers, with comprehensive temperature analysis for spot, line and area, supported with a professional thermal imaging app.

- Never miss any details with the camera’s real-time high and low temperature markers, with comprehensive temperature analysis for spot, line and area, supported with a professional thermal imaging app. Real-time image sharing for fast and easy communication - With easy image and video management through real-time communication, users will find ease in image annotation for smooth communication.

- With easy image and video management through real-time communication, users will find ease in image annotation for smooth communication. Small, durable and portable, launches in only seconds - With a light, compact design, the iSee is made of high-quality aluminum and up to 1 meter drop tested.

- With a light, compact design, the iSee is made of high-quality aluminum and up to 1 meter drop tested. Suitable for various smart device models - The iSee is compatible with the iPhone and iPad iOS, Android and HarmonyOS.

- The iSee is compatible with the iPhone and iPad iOS, Android and HarmonyOS. The iSee application features interfaces and menus, to enhance the user experience with easy-to-access functions.

For more information on the Fluke iSee, please visit this link. The iSee Mobile Thermal Camera, along with Fluke’s comprehensive line of thermal imaging solutions, is available for purchase through your local distributor or at fluke.com.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes. FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

# # #

For more information:

Dave Smith

Fluke Corporation

dave.smith@fluke.com

Rebecca Rader

Resonate Communications

rebecca@resonatecom.com

Attachments

Georgia Marchant Fluke Corporation georgia.marchant@fluke.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.