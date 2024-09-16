London Man Grateful to Doctors Who Treated Rare Flesh-Eating Disease, Pledges $25,000





LONDON, Ontario, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While on vacation in Napa Valley last year, Colleen DeJager’s world imploded when she received a startling call from back home—her husband Rick was admitted to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) with Fournier’s Gangrene, a rapidly progressing, aggressive flesh-eating disease. With every passing minute, his condition worsened, and they weren’t sure if he would survive the night.

Rick DeJager, the owner of local gem, Tiger Jacks, started feeling incredibly unwell and decided to drive himself to Victoria Hospital once his symptoms became unbearable. While he initially suspected prostate cancer, the actual diagnosis came as a shock.

Despite being a flight away, Colleen's quick return home was met with relief as Dr. Alp Sener, Division Head of Urology at LHSC, performed a critical life-saving operation. After the surgery was complete, Dr. Sener removed a wad of infected tissue the size of a laptop.

After spending two and a half weeks in the ICU, Rick's continuing recovery underscores the expertise of Dr. Sener and his team, highlighting London's advanced medical care for this rare, potentially fatal disease—a condition Dr. Sener has encountered only once before in his career.

“Dr. Sener and his team are just unbelievable,” Rick says. “He saved my life.”

Flesh-eating disease is notoriously fast and destructive. It can escalate from a minor rash to a full-limb infection within a few hours. Often, amputation is the only treatment to prevent the disease from spreading further.

“I have said this a lot over the past six months, but we are so blessed to live in London and have access to this level of care,” Rick added. “Special donor-funded projects, like the Keith and Leanne Lavergne Chair in Urology are what change the future. Every donation counts.”

In a gesture of gratitude and to support other patients in need, Rick and Colleen have pledged $25,000 to further enhance the Urology Division at LHSC.

“The Division of Urology is grateful for the donation made by the DeJager family,” says Dr. Sener. “Their generous gift will continue to propel the ongoing research supported by the Lavergne Family Catalyst Grant to new heights. This research is critical to the mission of the Division of Urology, enhancing the state-of-the-art care provided to patients in London and our region.”

INTERVIEWS: Interviews can be scheduled upon request. Please contact Jenn Basa, Communications Officer (LHSF) at jennifer.basa@lhsc.on.ca or 647.409.8903

About London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF):

As the charitable arm of London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) , we at London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF ) strive to enhance the standard of care for patients at our hospital. With donor generosity, we support the development of critical initiatives such as ground-breaking research, state-of-the-art equipment, specialized care with personalized treatment options, and the education of our next generation of clinicians. Through the hope and kindness of our donors, the health and lives of patients at LHSC are improved today and tomorrow. We honor our donors' compassion with gratitude, steward with respect, and report with honesty, transparency, and accountability. As a Canada Revenue Agency registered charity accredited by Imagine Canada, LHSF’s donors enable discovery and innovation in research, education, and patient care. To see how donations make extraordinary care possible, visit lhsf.ca .

For further inquiries, please contact:

Jenn Basa

Communications Officer, Media and Internal Communications

London Health Sciences Foundation

Cell: 647-409-8903 | Jennifer.basa@lhsc.on.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e113afb-ae67-46fc-a037-5fbf87b44bb5

Rick and Colleen DeJager After being treated for a rare flesh-eating disease, Rick DeJager is thanking the doctors at LHSC who saved his life with a $25,000 pledge.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.