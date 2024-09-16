Civil Rights champion named to the board of the S.C. Civil Rights Museum

Dr. Tom Mullikin and Dr. Cecil Williams Pictured (L-R) the Honorable James L. Felder, former S.C. Representative and national Civil Rights champion; Dr. Cecil J. Williams; Dr. Thomas S. Mullikin; and Mr. Nathaniel Briggs.

Dr. Thomas S. Mullikin was elected to the historic board in August

CAMDEN, SC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Tom Mullikin, an attorney, university professor, and renowned global expedition leader has been elected to the board of the South Carolina Civil Rights Museum (SCCRM). Mullikin will serve a three-year term following his election held last month during a Zoom meeting originating from the SCCRM in Orangeburg, S.C.“This is a tremendous personal honor,” said Mullikin from the Galapagos Islands earlier this week where he was teaching and conducting environmental research. “The work of the Civil Rights Museum is an extension of my own heart and work as the museum’s leadership under the direction of Dr. Cecil Williams has long-striven to create awareness of our state and national history and to right generational wrongs.”Founded in 2019 by Williams, an acclaimed photographer, Civil Rights documentarian, and director of Historic Preservation at Claflin University also in Orangeburg; the SCCRM is billed as the “first and only” true Civil Rights “display” museum in the Palmetto State.“We’ve wanted Dr. Mullikin to serve on the museum board for quite some time,” said Williams. “But being that the board is limited to no more than 12 members, we had to wait until one or more members rotated off.”Williams added: “Dr. Mullikin’s election was unanimous.”Having organized and led Reconciliation Rides to historic Civil Rights destinations across South Carolina, Mullikin was recognized earlier this year for his “exemplary courage and service to mankind” in shedding light on the little-known Briggs vs Elliot decision, the all-important precursor to Brown vs Board of Education, the landmark decision widely recognized as the key legal victory in the fight for school desegregation.In the case of Briggs and the recognition of Mullikin in February 2024, Williams said: “For over five years, hundreds, of hours, numerous text messaging, and more than 10 Zoom meetings, Mullikin, Nathan Briggs and I labored over this magnificent obsession to return the Briggs petitioners their rightful place in history as the lead and title case instead of Brown v. Board of Education.”Williams added: “Mullikin contributed over $300,000 in billable hours towards mounting a petition to the court—pro bono. Even the petition was mammoth—hundreds of pages, 44 copies, and a digital link were filed. The award honors Mullikin’s contribution toward a noble cause—a cause not to change history—but to correct history.”In addition to Mullikin’s teaching, lecturing, law practice, and exploratory expeditions around the world, he has served as chair of the S.C. Floodwater Commission since it was established by S.C. Governor Henry McMaster in 2018. A former U.S. Army officer, Mullikin is also a retired two-star commander of the S.C. State Guard.Mullikin was elected to the SCCRM board of directors on August 6, 2024.

