U.S. Steel Merchant and Rebar Market Size Set to Reach USD 15.52 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 5.2%

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This study presents the analytical depiction of the U.S. steel merchant and rebar market along with the current trends and future estimations.The U.S. steel merchant and rebar market size was valued at USD 9.85 billion in 2023, according to the latest research study by Polaris Market Research. The market is anticipated to reach USD 15.52 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2032.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:Market OverviewMerchant bar steel, also known as merchant steel, is a type of carbon steel used for structural reinforcement in construction and manufacturing industries. It is produced in specific sizes and controlled chemical composition. Merchant steel is used in applications that involve welding, punching, bending, and forming. The steel type is available in a variety of cross sections, including squares, flats, U-bars, T-bars, and angles.A rebar, also known as a reinforcing bar, is a metal bar that’s used to help increase the tensile strength of concrete. Rebar is made from steel and comes with a twisted and ribbed surface that helps it bond better with concrete. It is used in a variety of applications, including concrete structural applications such as walls, pillars, and floors. The consistent and cost-effective access to raw materials ensures a reliable supply of high-quality steel products, thereby driving the U.S. steel merchant and rebar market growth.Report Scope• Market Size Value in 2023: USD 9.85 billion• Revenue Forecast in 2032: USD 15.52 billion• CAGR: 5.2% from 2024 to 2032• Base Year: 2023• Historical Data: 2019 to 2022• Forecast Period: 2024 to 2032• Report Format: PDF + ExcelKey Market PlayersLeading market players focus on research and development to expand their product offerings. Also, they are adopting a variety of strategic initiatives, including mergers, acquisitions, product launches, and agreements, to enhance their global reach.The U.S. steel merchant and rebar market key players are:• Acerinox• CMC• Evraz• Gerdau S/A• JFE Steel Corporation• NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION• Nucor• Outokumpu• Radius Recycling, Inc.• Steel DynamicsGrowth Drivers and Opportunities• Technological Advancements: Advances in technology have enabled the development of highly sustainable and environment-friendly steel products. Also, innovations in the manufacturing process have allowed steel producers to minimize greenhouse gas emissions across all production stages.• Increased Imports of Rebar: The steel industry in the U.S. is emphasizing the import of high-quality raw materials and semi-finished products at competitive prices to reduce production costs and ensure a steady supply of raw materials. The increased import of rebars is propelling the U.S. steel merchant and rebar market growth.• Government Initiatives: The U.S. government is allocating substantial funding and investment to infrastructure development. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on the demand for merchant steel and rebars in the region.Segmental OverviewThe U.S. steel merchant and rebar market segmentation is primarily based on product and end-use.By product analysis, the rebars segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. The segment's growth is largely due to the widespread use of mild and deformed rebars in construction applications. These bars offer high strength, malleability, and versatility. Also, their cost-effectiveness and versatility make them suitable for a broad range of applications.By end-use analysis, the infrastructure segment is anticipated to register a robust CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This is primarily due to the significant investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) that allocates substantial funding for the expansion and upgradation of the nation's infrastructure. 