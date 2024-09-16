Tintina Mines Limited Announces 2024 Exploration Plan for the Domeyko Sulfuros Project

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tintina Mines Limited ("Tintina" or the "Company") (TSX: TTS) is pleased to announce the upcoming 2024 exploration plan for the company's flagship copper-gold (Cu-Au) Domeyko Sulfuros Project ("Domeyko Project" or the "Project") located in Chile.



Slated to start in September, the program will include geological mapping, assessment of historical data-sets, targeting, tridimensional modeling and resources estimation, with the goal to deliver an updated NI 43-101 technical report by December 2024.

Tintina´s President Juan Enrique Rassmuss commented, “With full financing secured, this year's program is strategically designed to integrate all technical data related to the project, consolidating it into a comprehensive NI 43-101 technical report. This report will provide the first resource estimate for the project and establish a solid foundation for subsequent exploration phases."

Domeyko Sulfuros Project

The Domeyko Sulfuros Project is an exploration property situated in the Atacama Region of northern Chile. The project encompasses 75 mining concessions, covering an area of 10,056 hectares within the Dos Amigos mining district.

Strategically positioned 53 kilometers south of Vallenar, the property offers exceptional accessibility, located just 60 kilometers from the Pacific coast and less than one kilometer from the Pan-American Highway, and adjacent to the town of Domeyko. This advantageous positioning significantly enhances its logistical potential. Its low-altitude setting, combined with excellent connectivity and access to critical infrastructure such as electrical power, water, and logistical support, provides substantial operational advantages.

From 1997 to 2015, the enrichment blanket at the Dos Amigos target was the focus of open-pit mining operations. During this period, approximately 12 million tonnes of ore, with copper grades exceeding 0.85% (predominantly secondary sulfides), were extracted and processed using heap leaching and solvent extraction-electrowinning (SX/EW) methods at an on-site facility. Currently, the primary objective of the Domeyko Sulfuros project is to evaluate the copper-gold (Cu-Au) porphyry potential, with a focus on delineating primary Cu-Au resources.

In February 2024, Tintina completed a NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report for the Domeyko Sulfuros Project (see news release dated February 15, 2024), providing a comprehensive overview of the technical characteristics of the property.

2024 Domeyko Work Plan

The work plan aims to deliver a comprehensive and updated NI 43-101 technical report by December 2024. Achieving this milestone will significantly advance the project's development and lay the groundwork for future exploration initiatives.

The 2024 work plan will focus on completing the following tasks:

Produce a detailed geological map of the central part of the property with the goal of filling the gaps between known mineralized areas and identifying new ones.

Validate the historical database

Execute a comprehensive targeting exercise across the entire project area

Development of a three-dimensional model for the Dos Amigos target

Produce the first mineral resource estimate for the project.



A key component of the 2024 work plan is conducting an exploration planning session aimed at refining exploration strategies, optimizing targeting approaches, and improving drilling planning. To achieve this, Tintina will adopt an innovative approach by integrating the geological expertise of our technical team with cutting-edge technologies, including data-driven machine learning methods. This combination will enhance our ability to plan future drill programs and increase the effectiveness of project-scale exploration.

The 2025 work program will be guided by the outcomes of the previously outlined tasks.

About Tintina

Tintina Mines is a Canadian-based company with over two decades of experience in the junior mining sector, focused in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in South America and Canada.

Recently, Tintina expanded its portfolio with the addition of five new projects in Chile, following the acquisition of a majority stake in Andean Belt Resources.

Tintina is committed to advancing the exploration and development of the copper-gold (Cu-Au) Domeyko Sulfuros Project in the Atacama Region of northern Chile.

Tintina Mines Limited’s common shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol TTS.

